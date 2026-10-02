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NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Connor Hellebuyck And Simon Edvinsson

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Lyle Richardson
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Oct 2, 2026 3:58 PM

The Edmonton Oilers' sloppy goaltending in their first two games has one pundit wondering if they might make a play for Winnipeg Jets holdout Connor Hellebuyck. Meanwhile, teams are looking into the availability of Detroit Red Wings free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

The Edmonton Oilers’ wild 6-5 home-opening overtime loss to the rebuilding Vancouver Canucks resurrected concerns about their goaltending. Tristan Jarry gave up six goals on 23 shots, which did nothing to ease concerns about his shaky performance last season.

Devon Levi won Thursday’s rematch, but gave up seven goals on 22 shots while his teammates scored nine. Meanwhile, off-season addition Frederik Andersen is sidelined until December with the knee injury that knocked him out of last season’s Stanley Cup Final.

On Thursday, Sportsnet’s Frank Seravalli speculated on whether the Oilers might contact the Winnipeg Jets to make a pitch for Connor Hellebuyck. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner revealed his trade request in August and remains suspended without pay by the Jets for failing to report to training camp.

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Seravalli wondered if Hellebuyck might soften his stance the longer he holds out. He suggested the Jets might not need a goaltender in return if Stuart Skinner and recently acquired Clay Stevenson play well. On the other hand, the Oilers might insist on Jarry as part of the return to Winnipeg, given their lack of cap space and tradeable assets.

The biggest sticking point would be Hellebuyck’s willingness to play for another Canadian team, which Seravalli acknowledged would make this a long-shot scenario.

Hellebuyck has a full no-movement clause, but is willing to waive it for several clubs. According to TSN’s Geno Reda, none of the other Canadian teams are on his list.

The San Jose Sharks were reportedly interested in Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to move defenseman Alexander Nikishin, while the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: Updates on Connor Hellebuyck, Alexander Nikishin, And MoreThe San Jose Sharks were reportedly interested in Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, the Carolina Hurricanes are still trying to move defenseman Alexander Nikishin, while the Edmonton Oilers have been linked to Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

If the Oilers go shopping for another goaltender, they’ll have to look elsewhere to address that issue.

They were rumored to be interested in Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach. The Habs could also make goalie Samuel Montembeault available for the right price. Maybe there’s a package deal here, though the Canadiens wouldn’t want Jarry in return.

Meanwhile, in Detroit, Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson has returned to his native Sweden to practice with Frolunda HC while he awaits a new contract.

Edvinsson, 22, is a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract last season. Negotiations with the Red Wings stalled this summer as the club searched for a new GM.

Contract deadlock looms as Detroit resists a max-term extension for the star defenseman, leaving both sides at a standstill while rival teams inquire about a potential trade.
thehockeynews.comMultiple Reports Suggest Red Wings, Simon Edvinsson Remain Divided on New DealContract deadlock looms as Detroit resists a max-term extension for the star defenseman, leaving both sides at a standstill while rival teams inquire about a potential trade.

The young blueliner rejected offer sheets from several clubs and reported to the Wings’ training camp, hoping to get a deal done before the season started.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports several teams have contacted the Red Wings to inquire about Edvinsson’s availability. However, the Wings' interim GM Shawn Horcoff wants to sign the youngster, and his agent has made several contract proposals.

LeBrun said talks are ongoing with the aim of reaching a deal. Nevertheless, this could be a situation worth monitoring, especially with center Dylan Larkin still insisting on a trade. Maybe an opportunity exists for a blockbuster deal involving those two.

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