NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Connor Hellebuyck And Simon Edvinsson

Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2026 3:58 PM
The Edmonton Oilers' sloppy goaltending in their first two games has one pundit wondering if they might make a play for Winnipeg Jets holdout Connor Hellebuyck. Meanwhile, teams are looking into the availability of Detroit Red Wings free-agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
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