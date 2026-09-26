'Sky Is The Limit' For Top 2027 NHL Draft Russian Prospect Sergei Skvortsov

"Our practices were always in the evening," said Skvortsov. "In the morning, we could go to the stadium. We worked a lot on my first-step quickness when I was a kid. We also spent a lot of time working on my shot. We had this outdoor rink with an asphalt surface. My dad made a special shooting surface out of plywood, sort of like off-ice 'ice.' We went there practically every day or every other day to shoot."