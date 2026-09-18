2027 NHL Draft Ranking: Pre-Season Tier List Sees Landon Dupont Alone Atop

Hockey leagues worldwide are either gearing up for the season or have already dropped the puck. With that, Tony Ferrari of The Hockey News provides a pre-season tier list of the 2027 NHL draft.
The 2026-27 NHL season is right around the corner, and training camps across the league are kicking off, with plenty of rookies getting their first taste of NHL action.
Before they were rookies, they were draft prospects, and this gives us a chance to look at the 2027 NHL draft class, which is incredibly interesting.
Landon Dupont has been in the eyes of scouts for some time now, and he’s been more than living up to the hype around him. He’s asserted himself as the top dawg in this draft class heading into the year, but as with any year, someone could overtake him for the first overall pick in June.
While this isn’t a traditional ranking, a pre-season tier list is a great way to gauge where players stand as we head into the year. These are my evaluations, based on my viewings of these players last season, limited summer hockey viewings, and early-season viewings from overseas in Europe. The order within the tiers matters far less than the tier itself.
As a quick overview of what I value in a prospect, I view players in the scope of what they could look like at the NHL level. Intelligence, mobility, and puck skill. I also value players who have a clear role or an understanding of what they are. Functional physicality is a key part of the evaluation as well. That doesn’t mean running around and blowing guys up; it means using your body on the forecheck, in the corners, and all over the ice to advance play or establish position.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the tiers of NHL draft prospects for the 2027 NHL Draft.
Tier 1
Landon Dupont, D, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA)
Jumping into the college hockey world will be a big step up for Landon Dupont, even if he is an elite-level prospect. There isn’t a defensive prospect that has come through the draft in the last few years that has the brain of Dupont, capable of truly dictating the play all over the ice.
He’s a bit on the smaller side, but he’s strong and reads the play at a high level, which makes him an effective defender. He’s the kind of defender who controls the game. If he has a good college season and helps Michigan have a strong year, Dupont could be a no-doubt first-overall pick.
Tier 2
Sergei Skvortsov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod (Rus.)
Skvortsov has looked quite comfortable at the KHL level early this season, using his processing to overcome his size disadvantage. Skvortsov makes excellent reads across the ice, consistently putting his passes on the tape of teammates to move the puck up ice and find pockets in the offensive zone. He could be the best Russian in a year with plenty of solid Russian prospects.
Nazar Privalov, LW/C, CSKA (Rus.)
There is a lot to like about Privalov, from his size and physical edge to the flashes of skill he's shown. At times, he looks like he could be a dominant presence in a power forward role. He isn’t playing very high in the lineup in the KHL to start the season, but Privalov could move up the lineup and start to showcase both the power and skill elements of his game.
Carter Meyer, C, Quebec (QMJHL)
Moving from the NTDP to the QMJHL, Meyer has a chance to be a force in the Quebec league. He blends speed and power, bullying opponents along the boards, attacking space, and using his release to pick his spots to beat goalies with a wicked shot. Meyer isn’t the typical QMJHL player, bringing more physicality and pace. He could be a bit of a unicorn in the league.
Dima Zhilkin, RW, Saginaw (OHL)
If Zhilkin were a bit bigger, there would likely be some discussion about Zhilkin being the first overall pick. The 5-foot-11 winger is trying to become the next superpest. He has the attitude to do it and the offensive punch to ensure that he’s on the ice all of the time. He was Canada’s best player at the World Junior Summer Showcase this summer despite being the youngest player on the roster. Zhilkin might be the most entertaining player to watch in the draft.
Tier 3
Jonah Neuenschwander, C/W, Biel-Bienne (Sui.)
A big center who has been in the limelight for a couple of years now, having played at the world juniors each of the last two years. He’s played pro hockey in Switzerland for parts of each of the last couple of years and is developing a well-rounded game. As he becomes more comfortable against men, his skill will continue to come to the surface more often.
Brock England, C, Seattle (WHL)
A forward who plays with intensity and speed, England is a fun watch. He can be a bit too focused on the offensive end of the ice at times, but he has the tools to become a plus defensive player and flashes it from time to time. He has a great shot and isn’t afraid to get himself into position to get the puck on net.
Milan Sundstrom, C, Modo (Swe.)
A highly skilled forward who has dominated the Swedish junior ranks early in the year, Sundstrom is the kind of player who picks opponents apart with his skill and offensive intellect. His effort can come and go, but when he’s engaged, he can use his size and speed to create room for himself. There’s a ton of upside in Sundstrom’s game.
Bosse Meijer, C/W, Frolunda (Swe.)
Aside from Viggo Bjorck, there may not have been a player with a more impressive playoff run in Sweden’s junior ranks than Bosse Meijer, who became a force of nature in the postseason, posting 25 points in 13 games to lead the league. Coincidentally, Meijer brings many similar traits to Bjorck as an undersized center. He should get a shot in the SHL, and if he can come close to what Bjorck did, we could see Meijer in the top five next June.
Sammy Nelson, C/W, Notre Dame (NCAA)
Nelson should translate to the college game pretty quickly, as his details are on point. He should fit into the Notre Dame lineup seamlessly, playing center or wing. Nelson is a dual-threat offensive player, but neither his shot nor his playmaking is elite. He really thrives because of his positioning and excellent habits all over the ice.
Tier 4
Brock Cripps, D, Prince Albert (WHL)
A player with excellent flashes of two-way play, Cripps will be a really interesting evaluation this year. With no clear-cut number two defenseman in this class, Cripps has as good a shot as any. His rush defense and willingness to step up to kill play in transition are some of his best traits. He also shows some really nice passing, even if he’s not a true play driver from the back end.
Malik L'Italien, D, Halifax (QMJHL)
L'Italien is a big defender who is willing to use his size to kill play along the wall. He has some really intriguing confidence with the puck on his stick, and if he can continue to refine his skills, he could be a really intriguing two-way defenseman.
Kohyn Eshkawkogan, D, Ottawa (OHL)
Eshkawkogan is a smaller defender with solid defensive habits. He’s a very good passer who can move the puck up ice and makes good decisions in the offensive zone. In his own end, his size can become a negative at times, but he’s smart enough to evade forecheckers before it does. Eshkawkogan might end up with more fans in the public sector than NHL scouts because of his size and two-way style of play.
Alexis Joseph, C, Saint John (QMJHL)
Joseph is a big center who has had plenty of hype around him for a couple of years now. He had a poor showing at the U-18s last spring and an underwhelming Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. His pace and mobility are both issues. His skill and size are major assets, and if he can improve either his skating or pace, that should be enough to make him a difference-maker.
Jaakko Wycisk, RW, Guelph (OHL)
He plays with pace and jam that complement his skill. Wycisk can drop his shoulder or use his puck handling to get by a defender. His game has plenty of layers, which is excellent for his projection. Wycisk is a strong forechecker and should play a big role for Guelph this season.
Petr Tomek, C, Karlovy Vary (Cze.)
A good two-way center with an advanced understanding of defensive positioning and processing, Tomek had a solid season last year in the Czech pro league, putting up 13 goals in 51 games as a D-1. If he can amp up his offensive pace, he could be a very solid goal-scoring center with strong defensive habits.
Douglas Johnsson, D, Skelleftea (Swe.)
He is an undersized defender, but Johnsson is a highly skilled blueliner who should put up very good numbers at the J20 level in Sweden. He’s incredibly mobile and a slick passer. If he’s given some run at the pro level, he could be a very interesting prospect. NHL scouts will want to see him succeed against pro competition because no matter how skilled he is, they want to see if he can handle the physical play of pro hockey.
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