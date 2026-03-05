Social Media Reacts To Flames Trading MacKenzie Weegar: 'I'll Take The Pain Now'

After trading Rasmus Andersson before the Olympic break, the Flames sent MacKenzie Weegar to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. In return, they received three second-round picks in 2026, defenseman Olli Maatta and prospect Jonathan Castagna.
In the Andersson trade, they received a 2027 first-rounder and a 2028 second-rounder, as well as defenseman Zach Whitecloud and prospect D-man Abram Wiebe.
Calgary now has two first-round picks, four second-rounders, two third-rounders and fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year's NHL draft.
"Going to keep the scouts busy this year," CapWages posted on X Wednesday evening as social media had plenty of reactions to Calgary's side of the deal.
Flames GM Craig Conroy told Flames TV's Chris Wahl the trade felt like something they had to do given their spot in the standings and direction.
"It just sets us up even moving forward, with the draft capital that we're getting back, with the young player (Castagna), and with a player like Olli Maatta, so it really is a... we kind of check all the little boxes along the way," Conroy said.
Some Flames fans believe the vision.
"As a Calgary Flames fan, I'm ecstatic we're finally committing to a rebuild," @prasad_praneel said. "I'll take the pain now to see this team become a contender again. I believe in Craig Conroy's vision."
Of course, trading away a fan favorite isn't always easy on the fan base.
"My day is ruined," Reddit user spwimc said. "I am so sad. But it's such a good return. Will miss Weegar so much."
"The return is solid, but I'm really upset that Weegar is gone," Alex Russo of The Win Column wrote on X. "Genuinely my favorite Flame, not even a competition since Gaudreau, Monahan and Tkachuk left. Was really the only guy I liked watching. Hurts to see him go even though it's for the best. But man, upsetting."
Fans are also giving Weegar credit for pushing for a new rink, based on what he said to the media on April 14, 2023.
"I think we need a new rink," Weegar told reporters at the time. "Maybe that'll help. The Saddledome obviously's got some character. Maybe a couple updates could make it look a little bit better."
Later that year, the new arena received official approval.
"Hang MacKenzie (Weegar's) jersey in the rafters that man got the City of Calgary a new stadium," @TyVanDusen7 wrote on X.
Added Reddit user Straight-Plate-5256: "I propose we collectively pour one out opening night at the new barn in honor of the immaculate vibes sacrificed to get it and build towards contention."
Maatta, 31, has one assist in 22 games this season. He had 18 points last year when he averaged 19:55 of ice time, compared to 12:10 this season.
Castagna, 20, is a forward from Etobicoke, Ont. The Arizona Coyotes drafted him 70th overall in 2023, and he's in his third season at Cornell University, recording 14 goals and 32 points in 29 games.
"Responsible. Quick and fast," ESPN's John Buccigross wrote. "Will be physical... Good offensively... character is greatest strength. Love hockey and teammates."
The Flames may not be done by Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline. Nazem Kadri, Blake Coleman and Whitecloud have surfaced in trade rumors and speculation.
