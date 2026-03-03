Logo
NHL Trade Deadline Central 2026: Trade Tracker, Analysis, Lists And More

The Hockey News
53m
One of the most anticipated weeks on the hockey calendar is here with the 2026 NHL trade deadline on Friday. We're tracking the trades as they happen with analysis, lists and more.

It's NHL trade deadline week, when speculation could become reality.

There have already been some significant trades this season, such as the Minnesota Wild acquiring Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks, the Los Angeles Kings picking up Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins swapping starting goaltenders.

But more trades are coming. We're tracking them as they happen with analysis, lists and more.

Which player has surprisingly not been traded yet?

Keep track of the moves and NHL trade deadline coverage across TheHockeyNews.com and our team and theme sites. See below for the trade tracker and our 2026 NHL trade deadline content. And join the conversation below the article on THN.com or by creating your own forum posts at The Hockey News Community.

Latest Trades Tracker

March 2
To Edmonton: Connor Murphy (D)
To Chicago: 2028 second-round pick

Blackhawks retain 50 percent of Murphy's cap hit. Read more

From THN Edmonton: Taking A Closer Look At The Connor Murphy Trade For The Oilers
From THN Chicago: Grading Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Trade With Edmonton Oilers

March 1
To Philadelphia: Boris Katchouk (LW)
To Minnesota: Roman Schmidt (D)

From THN Philadelphia: Flyers Flip Recent Trade Acquisition For New Forward

Feb. 24
To Pittsburgh: Sam Girard (D), 2028 second-round pick
To Colorado: Brett Kulak (D). Read more

From THN Pittsburgh: Analyzing Samuel Girard's Potential Impact With The Penguins
From THN Colorado: Brett Kulak Delivers The Different Look Bednar Wanted

Feb. 24
To NY Islanders: Matt Luff (RW)
To St. Louis: Julien Gauthier (RW)

From THN Islanders: Islanders Acquire Matt Luff From Blues In Exchange For Julien Gauthier In First NHL Trade Post Olympics
From THN St. Louis: Blues Send Matt Luff To The Islanders In AHL Deal

Feb. 4
To Los Angeles: Artemi Panarin (LW)
To NY Rangers: Liam Greentree (RW), conditional 2026 third-round pick (becomes a second-rounder if Kings win one playoff round this season), conditional 2028 fourth-round pick (transfers if Kings win two playoff rounds this season). Read more

From THN Los Angeles: How Panarin Can Unlock The Kings Offense?
From THN Rangers: Igor Shesterkin Opens Up About Chris Drury's Letter And Artemi Panarin's Absence

Feb. 4
To New Jersey: Nick Bjugstad (C)
To St. Louis: Thomas Bordeleau (C), 2026 fourth-round pick

From THN New Jersey: 5 Random Questions With Nick Bjugstad
From THN St. Louis: Blues Make First Deal Of What Could Be Multiple Dominoes, Trade Bjugstad

Feb. 4
To Dallas: Jeremie Poirier (D)
To Calgary: Gavin White (D)

From THN Dallas: Stars Swap AHL Defensemen in Trade With Flames 

Here are 25 NHL players to watch as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline. Each of them has been mentioned in trade speculation and rumors, and we rank them based on a combination of impact and likelihood of being moved.
Here are 25 NHL players to watch as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline. Each of them has been mentioned in trade speculation and rumors, and we rank them based on a combination of impact and likelihood of being moved.

NHL Trade Deadline Stories

Buffalo Sabres Could Go All-In By Trading For Blues' Robert Thomas, Insiders Say

Why The Capitals, Blue Jackets And Senators Should Buy

Oilers GM Spreads The Blame For Struggling Defense Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

Maple Leafs Can Address The Oilers' Defensive And Center Needs

'Decent Chance' Blues Move Robert Thomas Ahead Of Trade Deadline, Per NHL Insider

Red Wings, Canucks Await Tyler Myers' Decision On Whether To Be Traded To Detroit

Three NHL Trade Deadline Predictions: Biggest Return, Surprise Buyers, And More

Boston Bruins Will Reward Their Players In The Trade Market Without Going Too Crazy

NHL Hot Seat Radar: Which GMs Need To Make Trades?

Rumor Roundup

- March 3: Latest On Flames' Kadri, Rangers' Trocheck, Panthers' Bobrovsky And Other Trade Candidates

- March 2: Updates On Trocheck, Pettersson And More Notable Trade Candidates

- Feb. 27: Vincent Trocheck, Evander Kane And Rasmus Ristolainen Draw Interest In The Trade Market

- Feb. 26: Will Nazem Kadri, Elias Pettersson And Steven Stamkos Get Moved By The Trade Deadline?

Trade Deadline Lists

NHL trade deadline buyers will need to sacrifice some of their future to improve the present. So which prospects could the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and other contenders move out?
NHL trade deadline buyers will need to sacrifice some of their future to improve the present. So which prospects could the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars and other contenders move out?

NHL Trade Deadline Board: 25 Players To Keep An Eye On

NHL's Top Four Winger Trade Candidates Ahead Of Deadline

NHL's Top Four Defenseman Trade Candidates Ahead Of Deadline

NHL's Top Four Center Trade Candidates Ahead Of Deadline

From The Hockey News' Team And Theme Sites

Canucks' Elias Pettersson Speaks On His Play This Season

Vincent Trocheck Focused On Joining A Contending Team Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Calgary Flames Trade Speculation Heats Up Post-Olympics

Stamkos: Predators Trying To 'Stay The Course' In Chase For Final Playoff Spot

Report: Blues' Jordan Kyrou Drawing Interest From Islanders

Canadiens' Laine Given Permission To Speak To Other Teams

The State Of The Oilers And Their Playoff Position

- Islanders & Canucks Scouting One Another Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline: Two Potential Targets

Report: Maple Leafs Have Kicked Tires On Blues' Robert Thomas Ahead Of NHL Trade Deadline

Capitals In For Big Week Ahead Of Trade Deadline As Approach Remains Up In Air

How The Ottawa Senators Roster Has Been Influenced By The Gretzky Effect

NHL Insider: Prior Deals Between Red Wings And Blues Could Fuel Deadline Intensity

Takeaways From Don Sweeney's Pre-Deadline Media Availability

Sleepers And Keepers NHL Fantasy Hockey Podcast: Post-Olympic Hangover And Trade Rumors Heating Up

