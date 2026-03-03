NHL Trade Deadline Central 2026: Trade Tracker, Analysis, Lists And More

It's NHL trade deadline week, when speculation could become reality.
There have already been some significant trades this season, such as the Minnesota Wild acquiring Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks, the Los Angeles Kings picking up Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers and the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins swapping starting goaltenders.
But more trades are coming. We're tracking them as they happen with analysis, lists and more.
Keep track of the moves and NHL trade deadline coverage across TheHockeyNews.com and our team and theme sites. See below for the trade tracker and our 2026 NHL trade deadline content.
March 2
To Edmonton: Connor Murphy (D)
To Chicago: 2028 second-round pick
From THN Edmonton: Taking A Closer Look At The Connor Murphy Trade For The Oilers
From THN Chicago: Grading Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Trade With Edmonton Oilers
March 1
To Philadelphia: Boris Katchouk (LW)
To Minnesota: Roman Schmidt (D)
From THN Pittsburgh: Analyzing Samuel Girard's Potential Impact With The Penguins
From THN Colorado: Brett Kulak Delivers The Different Look Bednar Wanted
Feb. 24
To NY Islanders: Matt Luff (RW)
To St. Louis: Julien Gauthier (RW)
From THN Islanders: Islanders Acquire Matt Luff From Blues In Exchange For Julien Gauthier In First NHL Trade Post Olympics
From THN St. Louis: Blues Send Matt Luff To The Islanders In AHL Deal
Feb. 4
To Los Angeles: Artemi Panarin (LW)
To NY Rangers: Liam Greentree (RW), conditional 2026 third-round pick (becomes a second-rounder if Kings win one playoff round this season), conditional 2028 fourth-round pick (transfers if Kings win two playoff rounds this season). Read more
From THN Los Angeles: How Panarin Can Unlock The Kings Offense?
From THN Rangers: Igor Shesterkin Opens Up About Chris Drury's Letter And Artemi Panarin's Absence
Feb. 4
To New Jersey: Nick Bjugstad (C)
To St. Louis: Thomas Bordeleau (C), 2026 fourth-round pick
From THN New Jersey: 5 Random Questions With Nick Bjugstad
From THN St. Louis: Blues Make First Deal Of What Could Be Multiple Dominoes, Trade Bjugstad
Feb. 4
To Dallas: Jeremie Poirier (D)
To Calgary: Gavin White (D)
