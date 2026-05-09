Social Media Reacts To Mitch Marner's First Career NHL Playoff Hat Trick

Mitch Marner took the NHL playoff scoring lead and recorded a natural hat trick during Game 3 for the Vegas Golden Knights. Fans on social media had a field day.
Vegas Golden Knights center Mitch Marner scored his first career Stanley Cup playoff hat trick on Friday night.
Marner continued a strong post-season so far as the Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.
The 29-year-old had three goals and an assist to bring his playoff totals to six goals and 13 points in nine games. He's now one point away from tying a career high in a single post-season in his first campaign with Vegas after spending his first nine NHL seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
After assisting on Brayden McNabb's shorthanded goal in the first period, Marner scored a power-play goal on a rebound with five seconds left in the frame.
He then added his second goal of the game near the halfway point of the second period when Shea Theodore fed him a pass diagonally through the slot.
With nearly two minutes left in the period, Marner received a pass behind the net, circled to the right side of Ducks goalie Ville Husso and snapped a shot that deflected in off Husso's skate.
Social Media Reacts
Considering Marner was criticized annually for his lack of production when the Maple Leafs had chances to win series, hockey fans on social media platform X were quick to bring up his old team when he recorded the natural hat trick.
Marner took the scoring lead in these playoffs. He has points in seven of nine games.
"All it took for Mitch Marner to become a 16-game player was being freed from the shackles of Toronto," @FitzGSN_ posted.
Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette, who has criticized Marner's play in the past, ran laps in the NHL on TNT studio during the second intermission.
"I'm sorry Mitch," he said. "I should have never doubted you. I'm an idiot."
Maple Leafs fans, meanwhile, are hoping winning the NHL draft lottery leads to selecting someone who fills the gap Marner left when he joined Vegas last summer. The popular pick is Gavin McKenna.
"I'm over Mitch Marner," @TMLJaysNiners said. "It was for the best, and McKenna was the result. Best of luck 93."
Game 4 starts Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.