Social Media Reacts To Sabres Trading Byram, Greenway To Blackhawks For No. 4 Pick And More
Some posts on social media described the Chicago Blackhawks sending picks Nos. 4 and 45 and Louis Crevier to the Buffalo Sabres for Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway as one of the worst trades ever. Others defended the deal.
They sent the fourth and 45th overall picks in this week's draft and defenseman Louis Crevier to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bowen Byram and left winger Jordan Greenway on Tuesday.
Users on social media platform X had a lot to say about it. Much of the reaction, but not all, leaned toward Buffalo winning this deal.
"This might be one of the worst trades I've ever seen. And that's not hyperbole," wrote @Bedards_Burner.
Byram himself was drafted fourth overall in 2019 by the Colorado Avalanche, which acquired that pick in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. But that trade happened about one-and-a-half years before it ended up landing in the No. 4 spot.
The last time a team moved a top-five pick after knowing its position was in 2008. The New York Islanders traded pick No. 5 to the Toronto Maple Leafs for picks Nos. 7 and 68 in 2008 and a 2009 second-rounder.
The last deal that knowingly involved top five picks and a player was in 2003. The Florida Panthers traded the first overall pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the third overall pick and then-prospect Mikael Samuelsson. The Pens drafted Marc-Andre Fleury, and Florida selected Nathan Horton.
Chicago's Defense
Byram, 25, tied a career high in goals this season with 11 and set a new high in points with 42 in 82 games. He added four goals and seven points in 13 playoff games as the Sabres made it to Game 7 of the second round.
The Cranbrook, B.C., native has one year left on his contract worth $6.25 million annually and would become a UFA upon expiry.
Byram is a speedy left-shot defenseman who can slot in on the Blackhawks' top pair and provide offense from the back end. He ranked in the 91st percentile for maximum skating speed (22.87 mph), 95th percentile for most speed bursts between 20 and 22 mph (104) and 97th percentile for most speed bursts between 18 and 20 mph (464).
"Everyone saying this trade is bad needs to take a step back," wrote @frosted_blakes6. "Yes obviously losing the fourth pick sucks. But basically we have to think: who will be better over the next five to seven years - Byram or Verhoeff or whoever else in the draft. Not super happy but not horrible."
Added Sports 1440 radio host Jason Gregor: "I'm always intrigued how people assume the No. 4 pick this year will be so much better than Byram. I bet he thrives in Chicago. Run the PP. Will move the puck up to (Connor) Bedard and other skilled forwards."
Greenway, 29, had one goal, six points and 57 hits in 40 games this season. He has one year left on his contract with a $4-million cap hit and is UFA-eligible. In the past three years with the Sabres, he played more than 40 games in a season only once, in 2023-24, when he had 10 goals and 28 points in 67 games.
Both players can sign contract extensions as early as July 1.
"Chicago better KNOW they can extend Byram this summer," posted @ProducerDrew_. "He can currently just walk as a UFA after next season."
Busy Buffalo
The Sabres, meanwhile, received 6-foot-8 defenseman Crevier, who had seven goals and 25 points in 78 games.
The 25-year-old also had 124 hits, 95 blocked shots, the most shots of at least 100 mph (six) and the fourth-hardest shot in the NHL this season (102.83 mph).
"I hate trading Louis Crevier," wrote @BlackhawksFocus. "I would have traded a lot of other players before I moved him."
They also now have the fourth overall pick to go along with their 20th overall pick in Friday's NHL draft.
Most of the top tier of defensemen should be available at fourth overall. D-men ranked between third and eighth in The Hockey News' Draft Preview issue are Chase Reid, Keaton Verhoeff, Carson Carels, Daxon Rudolph and Alberts Smits.
A center may be available as well, such as Caleb Malhotra, Tynan Lawrence or Viggo Bjorck.
Making the selection is not the only option, however.
"Is that 4th overall pick acquired from Chicago the final bargaining chip Buffalo needs to close a deal with (the Winnipeg Jets) for Connor Hellebuyck? Asking for a friend," wrote 680 CJOB Winnipeg sports director Kelly Moore.
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