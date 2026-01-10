St. Louis Blues Ink Philip Broberg To A Six-Year Contract Extension

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Philip Broberg to a contract extension. Blues GM Doug Armstrong has locked up Broberg for the next six seasons for $48 million. The blueliner will earn $8 million against the salary cap beginning next season.

His new deal will last through the 2031-32 season, and he will be 31 years old when this contract expires.

Broberg, 24, has been a crucial piece to St. Louis' back end ever since he joined the team. He became a member of the Blues through an offer sheet that saw him ink a two-year contract, worth $4.58 million per season.

Before the Edmonton Oilers let him and center/winger Dylan Holloway go after not matching Armstrong's offers, Broberg didn't get much ice time.

In parts of three seasons with the Oilers, he never averaged more than 13:28 of ice time per game. Now, he leads the Blues in average ice time at 23:18 time on ice per game.

Not to mention, in his first season with St. Louis, he would average 20:30 of ice time, which is about nine minutes more than he received in his last campaign with the Oilers.

To add to the rise of Broberg and his young NHL career, he was named to Sweden's Olympic roster for the 2026 Games in Milan. He'll be the youngest defenseman to suit up for the Swedes in the upcoming tournament.

In terms of production this season, Broberg has scored two goals and 12 assists for 14 points for the Blues. With that, he has an even plus-minus rating, tied for the third-best on a struggling St. Louis team.

Last year, he put up eight goals and 29 points in 68 appearances, with a plus-21 rating. He stood tall in the 2025 playoffs for the Blues, leading the team with a plus-nine rating and registering two points along the way.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.