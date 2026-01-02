    • Powered by Roundtable

    Sweden Announces Men's 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster: Full List

    Andre Leal
    Jan 2, 2026, 15:29
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 15:43

    Sweden named the 25 players representing the men's national hockey team at the 2026 Olympics, including both Minnesota Wild goaltenders.

    Team Sweden is the latest to reveal its 25-man hockey roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

    After France, Canada, USA and Finland already named their Olympic men's hockey rosters, Sweden revealed theirs, featuring three players who were at the 2014 Olympics, the last time NHL players participated at the Winter Games.

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Erik Karlsson and Toronto Maple Leafs D-man Oliver Ekman-Larsson represented Sweden at those Olympics 12 years ago when they won the silver medal. Karlsson finished the competition as Sweden's leading scorer with eight points in six games.

    Gustav Nyquist and Marcus Johansson were also on the 2014 team, but they were left off this time around.

    The Swedes are coming off a third-place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. Skaters who were on that team but aren't on the Olympic roster are Nyquist, William Karlsson, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm.

    Skaters who weren't at 4 Nations but are on the Olympic squad are Landeskog, Alexander Wennberg, Pontus Holmberg, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Philip Broberg.

    Two changes were made for the goaltenders as well.

    The Minnesota Wild's tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Jepser Wallstedt made the Olympic roster, along with New Jersey Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom.

    Former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and Philadelphia Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson were left off the team after making the 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

    Sweden finished third at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)

    Sweden play the host team, Italy, on Feb. 11 to kick off their Olympic campaign.

    Here's the 25-man roster. Every player is in the NHL. Asterisks indicate players who were already named to the roster during the summer.

    Team Sweden

    Forwards

    William Nylander, Toronto*

    Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles*

    Lucas Raymond, Detroit*

    Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado*

    Filip Forsberg, Nashville

    Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers

    Elias Lindholm, Boston

    Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh

    Jesper Bratt, New Jersey

    Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

    Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota

    Leo Carlsson, Anaheim

    Alexander Wennberg, San Jose

    Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay

    Defense

    Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay*

    Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo*

    Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh

    Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto

    Gustav Forsling, Florida

    Rasmus Andersson, Calgary

    Jonas Brodin, Minnesota

    Philip Broberg, St. Louis

    Goalies

    Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota

    Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey

    Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota

