Sweden Announces Men's 2026 Olympic Hockey Roster: Full List

Team Sweden is the latest to reveal its 25-man hockey roster for the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

After France, Canada, USA and Finland already named their Olympic men's hockey rosters, Sweden revealed theirs, featuring three players who were at the 2014 Olympics, the last time NHL players participated at the Winter Games.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Erik Karlsson and Toronto Maple Leafs D-man Oliver Ekman-Larsson represented Sweden at those Olympics 12 years ago when they won the silver medal. Karlsson finished the competition as Sweden's leading scorer with eight points in six games.

Gustav Nyquist and Marcus Johansson were also on the 2014 team, but they were left off this time around.

The Swedes are coming off a third-place finish at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year. Skaters who were on that team but aren't on the Olympic roster are Nyquist, William Karlsson, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm.

Skaters who weren't at 4 Nations but are on the Olympic squad are Landeskog, Alexander Wennberg, Pontus Holmberg, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Philip Broberg.

Two changes were made for the goaltenders as well.

The Minnesota Wild's tandem of Filip Gustavsson and Jepser Wallstedt made the Olympic roster, along with New Jersey Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom.

Former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and Philadelphia Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson were left off the team after making the 4 Nations Face-Off squad.

Sweden play the host team, Italy, on Feb. 11 to kick off their Olympic campaign.

Here's the 25-man roster. Every player is in the NHL. Asterisks indicate players who were already named to the roster during the summer.

Team Sweden

Forwards

William Nylander, Toronto*

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles*

Lucas Raymond, Detroit*

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado*

Filip Forsberg, Nashville

Mika Zibanejad, NY Rangers

Elias Lindholm, Boston

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim

Alexander Wennberg, San Jose

Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay

Defense

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay*

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo*

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto

Gustav Forsling, Florida

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota

Philip Broberg, St. Louis

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.