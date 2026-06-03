Stanley Cup Final: Tomas Hertl Is The Vegas Golden Knights' Hero In High-Scoring Game 1
The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final after Tomas Hertl scored with 3:24 remaining in the third period.
RALEIGH, N.C. - We expected a tight Stanley Cup final between two smart, elite teams. We did not necessarily expect such a high-scoring affair in Game 1.
But that's what happened, as the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights took turns picking each other apart in what ended as a 5-4 Vegas victory for Vegas.
The Canes got off to an ideal start, with Nikolaj Ehlers stealing the puck just outside of the defensive blueline and wristing one past Carter Hart on a breakaway just 25 seconds in.
Jaccob Slavin put one off the crossbar one minute later after sneaking in from the point and Carolina was rolling, looking like the faster team and finding pockets in the offensive zone. Then Ehlers broke in again, getting sprung by Jalen Chatfield. This time, the dynamic Dane went backhand five-hole on Hart and the home team had a 2-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Vegas had two shots on net.
But the Golden Knights would silence the boisterous crowd later in the period when a Shea Theodore point shot got through Frederik Andersen, who had to contest with a Keegan Kolesar screen. Carolina got another breakaway, but this time Hart stopped Logan Stankoven's attempt.
After one period, Vegas had just four shots on net to Carolina's 12.
But things shifted in the second, as early Vegas pressure led to an Ivan Barbashev wrister set up by Jack Eichel. The Golden Knights then took their first lead when Mitch Marner found William Karlsson alone in front of Andersen.
Mistakes were being magnified, to be sure.
Speaking of which, Carolina then tied the proceedings thanks to a Jordan Staal goal. He was set up by K'Andre Miller, who held the line on a weak Noah Hanifin clear attempt.
While Carolina had dominated the first period, Vegas snuck back in the second and this time it was the Hurricanes who were limited to just four shots, while the Golden Knights had 11.
Continuing a trend, the first goal of the third period came early with Theodore finding Brett Howden at the side of the Carolina net. Vegas was up again. 4-3, and things did not look good for the home team. But Shayne Gostisbehere got the crowd back into it with less than nine minutes to go, jumping on a loose puck off a faceoff and going short-side on Hart to tie things up.
Hart made a big glove save on Seth Jarvis late and on the ensuing shift, Colton Sissons made a beautiful backhand pass to Tomas Hertl, who made no mistake in potting one and giving Vegas the lead back with just over three minutes to play.
Carolina pulled Andersen for an extra attacker, but couldn't convert and the Golden Knights officially had stolen home-ice advantage in the series.
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