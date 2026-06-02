Stanley Cup By The Numbers: Random And Useless Numbers Involving the Golden Knights and Hurricanes
1 - With just one loss, Carolina (12-1) is the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final with fewer than two losses since 1987, when all four playoff rounds went to the best-of-seven format.
1.41 - Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen leads the postseason pack of goalies with his stifling goals-against average.
2 - The Golden Knights and Carolina have two Stanley Cup titles between them, each winning one in their franchise history. The Knights won their title in 2023, while the Hurricanes secured their only title in 2006.
2.22 - Vegas netminder Carter Hart has been red-hot with his goals-against average, allowing two or fewer goals in 10 of his 16 playoff appearances.
4 - The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes have been to a total of four Stanley Cup Finals, each winning one and losing one during their franchise history. The Knights lost their first trip to the Cup Final in 2018 and won their title in 2023. The Hurricanes also lost their first trip to a Cup final, in 2002, before hoisting it in 2006.
7 - Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour is the seventh individual in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup Final with the same franchise as both a captain and head coach.
8 - Vegas has been to the postseason in eight of its first nine seasons in the league.
9 - The Golden Knights are in just their 9th season.
10 - Goals scored by Vegas against Carolina this season.
16 - Carolina's Taylor Hall leads the team with 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists).
17 - Vegas is the 17th team in NHL history, and fifth since 1998, to enter the Cup final with multiple 10-goal scorers. Pavel Dorofeyev (10 goals, 4 assists) and Brett Howden (10 goals, 2 assists) have been the offensive catalysts for the Golden Knights this postseason.
21 - Vegas' Mitch Marner (7 goals, 14 assists) leads the playoffs in scoring with 21 points.
46 - The Hurricanes are competing in their 46th season.
73.2 - The average height of the Hurricanes.
74.1 - The average height of the Golden Knights.
309 - The Golden Knights have scored 309 playoff goals, compared to Carolina's 242.
1,431 - Playoff games played by the Hurricanes players.
1,640 - Playoff games played by the Golden Knights players.
2015 - Three of the top five picks in the 2015 Draft will be on the ice for the Knights: Jack Eichel (Sabres, 2nd), Marner (Maple Leafs, 4th) and Noah Hanifin (Hurricanes, 5th).