But the game was surely over. It had been scheduled for 8 p.m. EST, compared to 10 p.m. EST for the Oscars. Though there must have been some overlap between both events, the Rangers' Bob Nevin ended the game – and series – in overtime long before Scott won and his forlorn statuette was snagged by Patton's producer. The less-contrived competition decided, Scott had taken a victory nap.