Capture The Moment: Behind The Scenes of Jack Hughes’ Golden Goal

“I sat there and took a few deep breaths, and then I took out his picture,” Garrison recalled. “I took a photo class in ninth grade, and I thought, oh, this is kind of cool. Then, in my sophomore year, my high school started a program that paired students interested in certain fields with professionals in the community. I was paired up with a newspaper photographer, and I shot mostly sports at night because I was in school all day. This guy, Steve Kohls, introduced me to a career I didn't know was possible. I didn't know that this could be done for a living.”