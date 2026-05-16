Success With Strange: Do Unorthodox Training Methods Help NHL Players?

In fairness, one can understand why Johnson – and others – might ascribe greater meaning to a bit of goofing around. Though we’re decades beyond the days of using training camp, and training camp alone, to get prepared for the season, we have entered the hyperdrive era of training. It seems each summer there’s a new technique or gadget or craze that crops up. And through that prism, it’s easy to view MacKinnon’s attempted ambidexterity as more than just goofing around. It’s easier yet when considering that practices at the big-league level can sometimes feature eye-catching drills or skills sessions.