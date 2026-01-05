Sweden's Stenberg Shows Why He Is A Top NHL Draft Prospect In Shootout Win Vs. Finland In World Junior Semifinal

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ivar Stenberg continues to show why he is one of the top prospects heading into the 2026 NHL draft.

The dynamic winger, who some believe will be the No. 1 overall pick in June, scored a goal and had an assist as Sweden defeated Finland 4-3 in an overtime shootout in the semifinal at the world junior championship on Sunday.

"I think he's getting more and more comfortable with the size of the rink and with the atmosphere and the pressure," Sweden coach Magnus Havelid said of Stenberg. "I hope he has his best game tomorrow, but he goes step by step. He's like a leader for us."

Sweden will next face the winner of the Canada-Czechia in the final on Monday, where the the top-seeded country will look to win its first gold medal since 2012. If they’re going to do it, they will need another big performance from Stenberg, who has impressed scouts with three goals and six points in six games despite being only 18 years old.

“There may not be a player in the draft class who has as much in his bag as Stenberg,” The Hockey News’ draft expert, Tony Ferrari, wrote of Stenberg. “In a year when first overall has become an uncertainty, Stenberg brings versatility and upper-echelon offensive upside.”

Ferrari had Stenberg as the top prospect in his pre-tournament draft rankings in December. And it’s hard not to see why.

In an under-20 tournament that is mostly made up of 19-year-olds, it’s the draft-eligible kids who have really stood out. Heading into the Sunday night’s semifinal, Canada’s Gavin McKenna was second in scoring with nine points in five games, while Czechia defenseman Tomas Galvas has eight points in five games.

Sweden, meanwhile, has seen Viggo Bjorck score three goals and seven points. But it’s Stenberg who has shown an ability to be a difference maker when the stakes are raised the highest.

Stenberg had a goal in a 6-3 win against the U.S. in the final game of the round-robin. Against Finland in the semifinal, in what was a rematch of last year’s semifinal, the 5-foot-11 and 183-pound Stenberg proved to be a threat each and every time he was on the ice.

"Of course, everyone wants to go as high as they can," said Stenberg. "But I do my thing and try to push myself every day to be better every day. I don't know, try to be as high as I can, but I'm not thinking of No. 1."

Sweden jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Finnish goalie Petteri Rimpinen whiffed while trying to glove a long-range dump-in from Linus Eriksson. After Finland tied things up, Sweden regained its lead on a laser shot from Stenberg that found the top corner.

Less than a minute later, Finland tied things up again. But before the second period ended, Sweden took a 3-2 lead on a strange play where Eddie Genborg took a pass from Stenberg and then somehow managed to bank the puck from behind the net off of the Swedish goalie.

The Finns, however, refused to quit and sent the game to overtime on a tying goal from Joona Saarelainen.

After nothing was decided in a 10-minute overtime, a shootout was required to determine the outcome. Stenberg failed to score on his attempt, but in the eighth round, Anton Frondell beat Rimpinen as Sweden advanced to the final.

"I'm not so happy with my performance," said Stenberg. "Today and the USA game was good, but the other games were a little bit tougher. It's going slower. It's tough, because I'm not used to it. I don't know how to say it. Hopefully, tomorrow is better."

