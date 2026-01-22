The 2026 Olympics Will Be A Torch-Passing Moment For Hockey Canada

The 2026 Olympics will be a special occasion and a bit bittersweet for Canada's men's hockey team.
While it will be the first Olympics with NHL participation since 2014, it could be the last Olympics for three of the country's stars.
Sidney Crosby, 38, prepares to represent Canada the third time at the Olympics and the 10th time in international tournaments. Brad Marchand, 37, will be playing in the Olympics for the first time, but he's represented Canada six times previously between IIHF and NHL tournaments. And Drew Doughty, 36, is similar to Crosby, preparing to play in his third Olympics and ninth tournament overall.
All three of these veterans will be in their early 40s when the 2030 Olympics in the French Alps happen, and there's no guarantee they'll still be playing at that point. However, that won't leave Hockey Canada in the dark as they pass the torch to Canada's next generation of superstars.
That starts with the superstars in their prime.
Connor McDavid has been the undisputed best player in the NHL since he debuted in 2015-16, and he has kept that title with little competition in his 11 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. He's already scored 391 goals and 1,167 points, the second-most points in Oilers history.
McDavid's talent dazzled during the 4 Nations Face-Off, recording five points in four games, including the goal that won the tournament for Canada. There is every reason to believe that his elite play will carry over to the world stage.
Colorado Avalanche players Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were teammates of McDavid during the 4 Nations, and they are superstar offensive powerhouses of their own.
MacKinnon is arguably the closest competitor to McDavid's title as the best player, scoring 405 goals and 1,100 points throughout his 13 seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. Makar has similar offensive talent, scoring 130 goals and 482 points, both Avalanche franchise records for a defenseman.
These three are stars in the prime of their careers and will be holding Canada's torch for likely the next decade. However, there are also some up-and-coming stars who will hopefully hold the torch at some point in their careers.
While the previous players were locks for a spot on Canada's Olympic roster, Macklin Celebrini wasn't a guarantee. His impressive sophomore season with the San Jose Sharks secured him a spot on the roster, making him the youngest player to make Team Canada when NHL players are participating at 19 years old.
He absolutely earned his place on the roster. Not only is he fourth in the NHL in points, with 72, but he only trails MacKinnon and McDavid in that regard among Canadians. He became the third-fastest teenager in NHL history to record 40 points in a season, trailing Crosby and Wayne Gretzky, and he tied Crosby for most points scored before Christmas by a teenager ever,
Connor Bedard may have been left out when Team Canada's roster selection was announced, but he likely will be wearing his country's colors again sooner rather than later.
Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong told reporters that Bedard's name was there until the last second, so it's safe to assume that the Chicago Blackhawks center will be a near-lock for the 2030 Olympics – he could even be named an injury replacement this year.
The same goes for New York Islanders rookie Matthew Schaefer, who's another one of Canada's potential injury replacements. He has been a constant scoring threat this season, ranking fourth in goals by a defenseman with 13.
When the last generation of star Canadian netminders – Martin Brodeur, Roberto Luongo, Marc-Andre Fleury and Carey Price – stopped playing, Canada have struggled to find goalies on the same level. But what's clear with the rest of Canada's skaters is there won't be that same problem on offense or defense.
As Crosby, Marchand and Doughty eventually retire, fans will be sad to see these legends go, but they can also be happy knowing that the future is bright for not only the current generation but future generations as well.
Roderick Bawcutt is an intern with The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.