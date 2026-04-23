The Anaheim Ducks Solve Oilers' Connor McDavid – For Now

After the first two games of the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks series, superstar Connor McDavid has been held without a point as Anaheim continues to slow down his production. What's going on?
If anyone placed a bet on Connor McDavid going without a point in the first two games of the playoffs, they probably cashed in large after Wednesday night.
McDavid was a minus-2 in the Edmonton Oilers' 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in Game 2. He has no points through two games despite averaging more than 24 minutes a night.
With the Oilers and Ducks series now even as it shifts to Southern California, the Ducks have found ways to frustrate No. 97.
Nearly every time Edmonton's captain has tried to rush with the puck, he's been met by two or more players in an Anaheim uniform with active sticks that have created turnovers and limited his zone entries.
The most egregious part of McDavid's early series struggles came on a turnover in his own zone that led to Ryan Poehling scoring shorthanded to give the Ducks a 4-2 lead on Wednesday.
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch felt the idea of McDavid fighting the puck was valid.
"Absolutely, I think he's putting a lot of pressure on himself," Knoblauch said. "Obviously he wants the team to do well, he's a leader, and usually when we have success, he's a big part of that. There's stretches during the season where he hasn't been the best player, there's nights where he hasn't been outstanding, and I'm certain he's going to find his game."
McDavid also briefly went to the dressing room during play in Game 2 but returned after a few minutes.
"We're hoping everything is fine, but yeah, I can't comment on that," Knoblauch said.
In Games 1 and 2, even with his lack of points, McDavid has seven shots so far.
While his efforts haven't turned into production, Ducks forward Alex Killorn said it's still not easy to limit his chances, but he is proud of his team being able to play well in their own end against him.
"I mean listen: he's a great player. He's getting lots of oppourtunities," Killorn said. "He's still such a good player, and he's providing a lot for them, but I don't know, we're just playing good defense."
Watch the video column up above for more.
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