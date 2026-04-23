McDavid Fighting Something As Oilers Drop Game 2 To Ducks

McDavid said that people need to remember that the Oilers just got Leon Draisaitl back and Zach Hyman was out. It will take some time for that group to click again, he suggested. Ironically, McDavid was the least effective of the five. He was dancing, but often by himself and into a crowd. He struggled to handle the puck, find the open pass, or get through the Ducks' defenders. He coughed up the puck several times, and zone entries?... that's another story altogether.