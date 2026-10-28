The Calgary Flames Have A Goaltending Controversy — For All The Right Reasons

Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 9:53 PMPublished Oct 28, 2026 9:53 PM
Devin Cooley’s unexpected play is challenging Dustin Wolf’s starting job, creating a goalie controversy for a Calgary Flames team that no one expected to be winning this many games this early into the season.
There’s a goaltending controversy brewing in Calgary — and it’s not a bad thing.
Dustin Wolf may have started the season as the Flames’ starting goalie. But with Devin Cooley on a four-game winning streak, a new No. 1 has emerged for one of the hottest teams in the Pacific Division.
As Cooley brings Calgary up in the league’s rankings, this controversy might be doing some good for the team.
By continuing to play a starter that brings in wins, Calgary will only continue to improve. At the same time, Cooley’s performance is beginning to put pressure on Wolf, and both goalies are going to be held to a higher standard as they continue to play.
Either way, it can only result in better goaltending for the Flames.
Heading into the season, Wolf was given every opportunity to prove that he was deserving of the seven-year, $52.5-million extension he signed in 2025. But after losing four of his first five games, the team turned things over to Cooley. And he hasn’t looked back.
The minor-league journeyman, who has played for seven different teams in the past seven years, was expected to be the Wolf’s backup after playing in 31 games last season. But that changed after Cooley picked up consecutive wins against Carolina, Minnesota, Detroit and Toronto this month.
Now, with coach Ryan Huska employing a “win and you’re in” approach, the Flames are riding the hot hand.
That’s good news for Cooley, who at the age of 29 is finally getting a chance to show what he can do. It’s even better news for the Flames, who enter Wednesday night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-6-0 record.
While Cooley’s play may have created a goaltending controversy in Calgary, this isn’t the first time where the backup has stolen the job from the starter.
This season, both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens have relied on their backup more than their starter.
Back in 2019-20, the St. Louis Blues had the NHL’s worst record with Jake Allen struggling as the team’s main starter. But then the Blues called up Jordan Binnington in January and he went on a historic run which led to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship. The next year, Allen was Binnington’s backup.
It’s too early to say that Calgary will ride Cooley’s hot hand to a championship, but if he continues to outplay Wolf the Flames may have to rethink their goaltending situation.
Cooley’s spectacular run earned himself the NHL’s Second Start of the Week. He also got a shout-out on The Joe Rogan Experience for his hilarious— and “very intelligent” — post-game interviews in which he said he needs to be in an “unconscious state to play goalie.”
Cooley has captivated the entirety of the league with his candor post-game interviews. Being “completely in control of [his] mind” has given him the proper mentality to carry onto the ice and bring his team their wins. Being one of the most talked about goalies right now, not only comes from his play on the ice but from his attitude that follows.
It’s a 15-minutes of fame that no one expected. The only question is whether he can continue this run for the rest of the season.
Although Cooley has been able to take advantage of his opportunities, the Flames remain committed long-term to Wolf. Cooley, who has a team-friendly $1.35-million cap hit, is a UFA after 2027-28.
For now, Calgary has found a formula that is working for them — even if it is controversial.
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