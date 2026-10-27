Win and You’re In: Is a Goalie Controversy Brewing in Calgary?

Calgary Flames
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Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 4:12 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 4:12 PM
The Calgary Flames have found a winning formula between the pipes, but as Devin Cooley continues to deliver, questions are beginning to emerge about what it means for Dustin Wolf.
Win and you’re in has been the approach for the Flames’ two goaltenders early in the season as the team searches for consistency at the position. In theory, it’s a straightforward, incentive-based system. Perform well, earn another start. Struggle, and someone else gets an opportunity.
After opening the season 0-5-0, the Flames desperately needed answers. They were giving up goals in bunches and struggling to get the saves necessary to stay competitive. Now, winners of four straight and five of their last six, they’ve found their footing. Simpler, more structured hockey and timely offence have helped, but the biggest difference has been the play of Cooley.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Following a difficult outing against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 8, when he allowed seven goals, Cooley has been outstanding. He has won four consecutive starts, allowing just six goals on 133 shots while making 127 saves for a .954 save percentage.
His performance earned him NHL Second Star of the Week honours and has quickly put him on the radar around the league. His unorthodox style, memorable post-game soundbites and infectious positivity have become part of the story, but the results are what matter most. Cooley is giving the Flames a chance to win, and that has helped stabilize their season.
For a team that began the year searching for answers, it’s a welcome development.
Cooley has also made it clear that his confidence doesn’t fluctuate with every result, a mindset that could serve both goaltenders well as the season progresses.
“My confidence doesn’t really change much if I’m being honest,” explained Cooley. “You just have to keep yourself very level headed the entire season, whether you give up seven goals or you have a shutout, whatever, it doesn’t matter, your confidence shouldn’t waiver based on the result.”
It’s a good approach for a goaltender, particularly one riding a four-game winning streak. But while Cooley continues to build momentum, another part of the story risks getting lost in the excitement.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
What happens to Dustin Wolf?
Wolf’s starting position is under pressure
Wolf entered the season as Calgary’s established number one, but his opening five games have been a struggle. With a 1-4-0 record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage, he hasn’t consistently delivered the performances expected of him.
His lone win came against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 13. Since then, Cooley has taken advantage of his opportunity, and the gap between the two goaltenders has become harder to ignore.
Hockey is a results-driven business, and goaltending is no exception. Coaches have to give their teams the best chance to win, regardless of reputation or expectations. If a goaltender is playing well, he deserves the opportunity to continue. But there is a balancing act involved.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
A win-and-you’re-in approach works well for the goaltender collecting victories. For the one watching from the bench, however, it can become a difficult cycle to break. Confidence, rhythm and regular game action are important parts of a goaltender’s development, and prolonged stretches without starts can make it increasingly difficult to find consistency.
That’s where the Flames could face a difficult decision.
As Cooley’s confidence grows among the coaching staff, his teammates and the fan base, the pressure on Wolf will only increase when he gets his next opportunity. If he delivers a strong performance and earns a win, the Flames can continue rotating their tandem, with Wolf reclaiming the starting role and Cooley providing reliable support.
But what happens if Wolf struggles again?
Another difficult outing could add unnecessary pressure to a goaltender who remains central to Calgary’s future. The Flames need Wolf to find his game, but they also need to keep winning. Those two priorities don’t always align neatly.
Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
When does Wolf get his next start?
Cooley has done more than enough to warrant another opportunity, and the Flames have little reason to change course while he continues to win. That puts Wolf in a challenging position as he waits for his next start.
Goaltenders need reps. Wolf isn’t a backup by design, even if his performance to this point hasn’t reflected the level expected of a number one. If Cooley keeps winning, the Flames have to keep playing him. Professional sports don’t come with a fair-play rule, and a coach can’t sacrifice results simply to keep everyone happy.
Still, there is a difference between rewarding strong play and allowing a promising goaltending situation to become unnecessarily complicated.
A potential start against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday would present an interesting decision. If Cooley gets the nod, Wolf will have to wait longer for his next opportunity. If Wolf starts, he’ll face an Edmonton team featuring Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl after an extended two-week stretch without game action. That’s a difficult assignment for any goaltender, particularly one looking to rebuild his confidence.
The Seattle Kraken present another option, but that matchup comes with its own concerns. Seattle has given Wolf trouble this season, scoring 12 goals against him over two games. There isn’t an obvious answer. Starting Cooley rewards the goaltender who is winning, while starting Wolf gives Calgary an opportunity to get its established number one back on track.
Neither option is without risk.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Is a goalie controversy brewing in Calgary?
For now, win and you’re in gives the Flames a clear framework for making their decision. Cooley is winning, so he should continue to play until that changes.
There’s also a positive side to that approach for Wolf. His path back to the starting position remains in his hands. When his next opportunity arrives, he has a chance to show the coaching staff that he can deliver the results needed to reclaim the crease.
But the narrative in Calgary is beginning to change.
Cooley is rewriting it with every big save, every Flames victory and every post-game interview that reminds fans why he’s become such an intriguing story early in the season. What began as an opportunity to provide support has turned into a legitimate challenge for the team’s established number one.
That doesn’t necessarily mean a goalie controversy is brewing. Cooley has earned his starts, and Wolf has struggled to establish consistency. The Flames have every reason to ride the hot hand while the results are there. However, the longer Cooley keeps winning, the more difficult it becomes to treat this as a simple rotation.
Can Wolf rediscover the form that made him Calgary’s number one and one of the most promising young goaltenders in the NHL? Or will Cooley continue to make the decision more complicated with every start? Wolf has shown throughout his career that he has the talent to respond to adversity. Now, he’ll need to show it again.
The Flames have found something that works. The challenge is figuring out how to keep it working without losing sight of the goaltender they believe can lead them forward.
For Wolf, the opportunity to reclaim his number one position is still there. The question is how long it will remain his to lose.
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