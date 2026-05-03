'The Comedy Show Plays On': Social Media Reacts To The Maple Leafs Hiring John Chayka, Mats Sundin
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the hiring of John Chayka and Mats Sundin, which sparked plenty of reactions on social media, most of which were negative.
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that the organization has hired John Chayka as the GM and franchise legend Mats Sundin as senior executive advisor of hockey operations.
Though there have been reports all week about this potential front-office move in Toronto, fans have been unimpressed by the rumors. And now that the news is official as of Sunday, Leafs Nation is voicing its opinions, and the majority are negative.
"Hilarious, how in the world did john chayka get hired by the leafs lol," @AngryPredsFan reacted on X.
Overall, fans can’t comprehend the thought process in hiring Chayka, who’s been suspended by the NHL before and hasn’t been a GM in the league for six years.
"Puzzling at best. Pelley and Rogers went with the cheapest option, who will likely do whatever Keith and the Board wants. Maybe not so puzzling actually. Disappointing for sure," @tsnacker reacted.
"This organization really hired a firm just to end up with a PR and (somehow) a downgrade on Treliving," @leafsplswin said on X.
"Is this a joke? I can't handle this anymore. This was my first season not watching a single leafs game. Until the Leafs management/ownership can figure this out, cya later. Let's Go Buffalo!" @Wade51 wrote on X.
"I am done with this team. My interest and support was floundering after the Montreal collapse a few years ago but naming Chayka as your GM? This is sad. Leafs will never win anything in my lifetime," @MrFreshPots ranted on X.
As for the Sundin addition, some are pleased by that decision, given how well respected the former Leafs captain is in Toronto.
"Horrible horrible move. Sundin sure but Chayka is God awful. Should’ve went with Scott Whitr," @AngryShawarma replied on X.
"Damn dude if i was a leafs fan id be really excited about sundin and completely devastated about chayka just sounds completely tone deaf to what the fan base was asking for. What a major risk to take," @BruinsMTL voiced.
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