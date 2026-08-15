The Golden State Renaissance: NHL Teams Travelling To California Will Have Something To Fear Once Again

The Kings had the quickest turnaround. After three years of rebuilding, they recorded the second-best regular season in franchise history, and the best season after. Doughty is still around, and his experience is invaluable to their young core, which includes Quinton Byfield and Brandt Clarke. With the recent acquisition of Artemi Panarin and longtime winger Adrian Kempe leading the front lines, they have both the playoff experience and the firepower to be a dark-horse Cup contender.