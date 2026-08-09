Exploring Ducks Trades To Clear Space For A Cutter Gauthier Extension

thehockeynews.com NHL Off-Season Rankings: No. 31, Anaheim Ducks Most of the big off-season moves in the NHL have been made, but how has the balance of power shifted? We delve into that with TheHockeyNews.com's new series ranking the off-season performances of the 32 NHL teams. In today's file we're focused on team No. 31, the Anaheim Ducks.