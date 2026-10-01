The Hockey News Morning Skate: MacKinnon Drops The Mitts, Cowan Steps Up For Maple Leafs

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2026 2:27 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos recap Easton Cowan's standout performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs' win over the New York Islanders, Nathan MacKinnon's fight in the Colorado Avalanche's win over the Los Angeles Kings, and more.
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