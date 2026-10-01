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The Hockey News Morning Skate: MacKinnon Drops The Mitts, Cowan Steps Up For Maple Leafs

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 1, 2026 2:27 PM

In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos recap Easton Cowan's standout performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs' win over the New York Islanders, Nathan MacKinnon's fight in the Colorado Avalanche's win over the Los Angeles Kings, and more.

Welcome to The Hockey News Morning Skate, where we give a quick recap of all the action from the NHL every weekday morning so you stay up to date.

Hockey is officially back and on the second night of the NHL regular season there were six teams in action across three matchups, with star power all over the ice.

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Let's run through the biggest storylines that emerged from Wednesday's slate of action, and make sure to check out the video version of this story above.

Cowan Comes Up Clutch For Maple Leafs

Many new players have entered the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup this season with the expectation of being difference-makers, but it's a familiar face in Easton Cowan that's arguably stood out the most through the team's opening two games.

The 21-year-old put up a goal and an assist in the Maple Leafs' 2-1 win over the New York Islanders and may be close to earning himself an opportunity to play a top-six role. After putting up 18 points in 22 games during the Toronto Marlies' Calder Cup championship run, Cowan could be poised for a breakout year.

Penguins' Unlikely Heroes Step Up In Dominant Win Over Flyers

With a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pittsburgh Penguins put together the largest road shutout in a season opener in NHL history. 

What made this win so impressive is that it wasn't on the backs of the team's usual suspects like Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. Newcomer Nick Robertson buried two goals, Fillip Hallander finished with three points, and defenseman Kaeden Korczak dished out two assists as 14 of the Penguins' 18 skaters registered at least one point.

MacKinnon Mania

It might have only been Game 1 of the regular season for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the intensity that Nathan MacKinnon showed against the Los Angeles Kings.

The reigning "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner potted two goals in his team's 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings, but it was MacKinnon's decision to drop the gloves with defenseman Brandt Clarke that made headlines. After Clarke laid a hit on Cale Makar earlier in the game and, according to MacKinnon, exchanged some words he didn't like, the Avalanche star decided it was time to fight for the first time since November 2024.

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