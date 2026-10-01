The Hockey News Morning Skate: MacKinnon Drops The Mitts, Cowan Steps Up For Maple Leafs

The reigning "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner potted two goals in his team's 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings, but it was MacKinnon's decision to drop the gloves with defenseman Brandt Clarke that made headlines. After Clarke laid a hit on Cale Makar earlier in the game and, according to MacKinnon, exchanged some words he didn't like, the Avalanche star decided it was time to fight for the first time since November 2024.