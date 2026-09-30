The Hockey News Morning Skate: Raddysh Struggles For Maple Leafs, Bouchard Makes History In Oilers Loss

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2026 3:36 PM
Updated Sep 30, 2026 3:38 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos give a quick recap of all the biggest news from opening night of the NHL season, including Darren Raddysh's debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jacob Markstrom's shutout against the Carolina Hurricanes, and more.
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