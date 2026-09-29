The Hockey News NHL Predictions Poll: Breakout Candidates, Most Impactful Additions, And More

The Hockey News has polled 39 writers and editors for their predictions on a slew of questions ahead of the 2026-27 season, including their picks for the first NHL coach fired, the league's most overpaid and underpaid players, and more.
In an annual tradition here on TheHockeyNews.com, we've polled 39 of our writers and editors on a slew of NHL questions heading into the 2026-27 season.
Earlier this week, we published our picks for the NHL's individual award winners. In this file, we're focusing on our predictions for a number of topics from overpaid and underpaid NHLers, breakout candidates, and more.
As you might imagine, our wealth of voices polled means there’s a wide array of opinions, and relatively few consensus picks. Voting for these categories often resulted in narrow wins, and there was no shortage of candidates for each topic.
Player Due For A Breakout Season
Seven of the following topics were decided by three votes or fewer, including the selections for a potential breakout candidate this season. Los Angeles Kings center Quentin Byfield took first place with seven votes, followed by Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli (six votes), and Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov (five votes).
Player Who Will Benefit From Their Change Of Scenery
Votes: Mason McTavish (9), Brady Tkachuk (9), Simon Nemec (7), Jordan Kyrou (6), Bowen Byram (4), William Eklund (2), Nick Paul (1), Mason Marchment (1)
With so many impactful trades and free-agent deals throughout the off-season, this category was also a close race among voters.
There was a tie for first, with St. Louis Blues forward Mason McTavish and Florida Panthers winger Brady Tkachuk both receiving nine votes. Close behind were Calgary Flames defenseman Simon Nemec (seven votes) and Washington Capitals winger Jordan Kyrou (six votes).
Addition That Will Give Their Team Buyer's Remorse
This question produced another close result. Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Sergei Bobrovsky had eight votes, as did San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba. Close to them were Edmonton Oilers coach Mike Babcock (seven votes) and Chicago Blackhawks blueliner Bowen Byram (five votes).
Most Impactful Off-Season Acquisition
Votes: Brady Tkachuk (14), Mike Babcock (6), Gavin McKenna (5), Darren Raddysh (3), Jim Hiller (2), Sergei Bobrovsky (2)
That said, we have consensus in some categories. Brady Tkachuk garnered 14 votes as the off-season acquisition that will have the biggest impact, with a slew of Toronto Maple Leafs additions not far behind him including first-overall pick Gavin McKenna, defenseman Darren Raddysh, head coach Jim Hiller and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
Most Underpaid Player
Votes: Sidney Crosby (18), Matt Boldy (4), Quinn Hughes (3), Dylan Guenther (3), Seth Jarvis (2), Miro Heiskanen (1), Morgan Geekie (1), Tage Thompson (1), Other (6)
Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby ran away with the votes in this category with his modest $8.7-million salary. Crosby received 18 votes, and in a distant second was Minnesota Wild winger Matt Boldy, who received four votes.
Most Overpaid Player
Votes: Leo Carlsson (15), Jonathan Huberdeau (10), Darnell Nurse (5), Dougie Hamilton (3), Drew Doughty (3), Elias Pettersson (1), Noah Dobson (1), Jason Robertson (1)
As for the most overpaid player, Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson finished in first with 15 votes, followed by Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau with 10 votes and Sharks D-man Darnell Nurse in third, with five votes.
First Player To Be Traded This Season
With a ton of trade requests and ongoing rumors entering the 2026-27 season, our writers picked two stars who have demanded a trade – Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin finished in first place with 14 votes, and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck — as the top two players most likely to be traded first.
Larkin (14) had the slight edge over Hellebuyck (11) in this exercise with Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson not far behind them with 10 votes in third place.
Rookie You're Most Excited To See
Votes: Gavin McKenna (20), Ivar Stenberg (11), Roman Kantserov (3), Viggo Bjorck (1), Porter Martone (1), Sergei Murashov (1), Roger McQueen (1)
Among an intriguing class of rookies entering the NHL this season, Maple Leafs first-overall pick McKenna received 20 votes, beating out Sharks winger and No. 2 pick Ivar Stenberg, who received 11 votes. Blackhawks winger Roman Kantserov finished third on this list with three votes, and all three could be Calder Trophy candidates this season.
First Head Coach To Be Fired
This group of voters believe that New Jersey Devils bench boss Sheldon Keefe is the most likely candidate to be fired first by a team this season, giving him 18 votes for first place. Behind him is Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green (six votes) and Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan (five votes).
GM On The Hot Seat
Votes: Kevin Cheveldayoff (16), Pat Verbeek (11), Stan Bowman (8), Jim Nill (2), Don Waddell (1), Jarmo Kekalainen (1)
Lastly, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff finished in first place with 16 votes when asked which GM is on the hot seat. Second place belongs to Ducks GM Pat Verbeek with 11 votes, and in third place is Oilers GM Stan Bowman.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.