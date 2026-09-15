NHL Calder Trophy Tracker: McKenna And Martone Headline Pre-Season Tier List

Tony Ferrari shares his pre-season tier list for the top Calder Trophy candidates heading into the 2026-27 NHL season.
With every NHL season comes a new crop of rookies, and following their trajectory becomes one of the most exciting storylines each year.
Rookie hype always gets going early as teams are conducting their rookie tournaments and camps, showcasing their top young talent.
From Gavin McKenna showing off his puck skill with a lacrosse goal to James Hagens scoring all four of Boston’s goals in an overtime win in their rookie showcase, young stars are getting fans pumped up before training camp even arrives.
As we approach training camp and rookie showcases are wrapping up, it’s an excellent chance to kick off the Calder Trophy Tracker for the 2026-27 NHL season. We will track the freshman class on a monthly basis, looking at who is in the lead for the top rookie honors and highlighting some of the standouts around the league.
This month, we are putting the top rookies into tiers as we look ahead to what we can expect from each of the major Calder candidates.
Tier 1: Rookie of the Year Favorites
Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
The first-overall pick from this past June, McKenna is expected to step into the lineup and be an impact player fairly quickly. He will be given every opportunity to play alongside some of the most skilled offensive players in the NHL, likely playing alongside either William Nylander or Auston Matthews.
That should give him the ability to play to his strengths as a playmaker and offensive catalyst. McKenna could be the top scoring rookie in the league, challenging 70 points if all goes as planned.
Porter Martone, RW, Philadelphia Flyers
After his arrival at the end of last season where he was a dominant force for the Flyers in his brief cameo, Martone showed both his playmaking and goal scoring ability, using a unique blend of power and finesse in the post-season.
The Flyers are going to give Martone every opportunity to play a significant role in the top six and on the power play. The 19-year-old may very well be the only rookie to step into the role of being a lead dog from day one.
Tier 2: Contenders
Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, San Jose Sharks
After a near record-breaking season in the SHL, Stenberg was the No. 2 pick in the draft in June and many expect the Swedish winger to step into the NHL almost immediately.
His mature game is built on the back of a non-stop motor and a cerebral mindset that allows him to play within any system. Stenberg is going to be a major part of the incredible young core that the Sharks are building and it would shock no one to see him among the finalists for the Calder at season's end.
Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals
It would be incredible to see another Hutson brother challenge for the Calder after Montreal’s Lane Hutson won it back in 2025. Cole isn’t quite as dynamic but he still packs an offensive punch.
He’s a more fluid skater and plays a more sound two-way game. Hutson still had some hiccups in his stint with Washington at the end of the season but he still put up 10 points in 14 games. If any defender is going to compete for the Calder this year, Hutson is the best bet.
Anton Frondell, C/W, Chicago Blackhawks
With the injury to Connor Bedard this summer, Anton Frondell might immediately step into the role of top line center. He looked great at the end of last season when he came over from the SHL but it will be a whole new ballgame with him taking on a lead role.
If Frondell can establish himself as an impact player before Bedard returns from injury, the two could form an impressive one-two punch, helping propel Frondell into Calder conversations.
Tier 3: Sneaky Potential Studs
Viggo Bjorck, C, Winnipeg Jets
From the moment he was drafted eighth overall in June, there were talks about him potentially stepping into the NHL immediately. After a summer of growth and development on top of impressive play whenever he’s been on the ice, Bjorck is asserting himself as a potential Calder candidate.
Bjorck may be an undersized center but he’s one of the most impressive and impactful players in all aspects of the game. Keep an eye out for him.
James Hagens, C/W, Boston Bruins
He may not have been a game-breaker when he was in the lineup at the end of last season with the Bruins but he flashed elite skill and playmaking. Hagens has been one of the most impressive rookies in camp for the Bruins, potting four goals in a recent game that included an overtime winner.
Hagens is the injection of skill and offensive flair that the Bruins have needed for years. If he’s given a chance to play with the team's best players, he could easily find himself in the running for the Calder.
Ilya Protas, LW, Washington Capitals
While most of the attention in Washington when it comes to rookies is on Hutson, the younger brother of Capitals forward Aleksei Protas is going to be pushing for premier offensive opportunities this season.
He was a force in the AHL last season and the Capitals are hoping he can continue his ascension by becoming an impact player in the NHL this year.
Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens
Still eligible for the Calder after helping steady the Montreal crease last season, Jacob Fowler’s case will be largely be dependant on how much he plays.
We already know that he can be a stone wall on any given night for the Habs but opportunity won’t come easy, especially as the team is still carrying three netminders with starter Jakub Dobes as well as veteran Samuel Montembault in the fold.
Fowler and Dobes are the future. If Fowler can ensure he’s part of the present, he’s going to be in the conversation as the leagues top rookie.
Tier 4: Long Shots With Hope
Roman Kantserov, RW, Chicago Blackhawks
Coming to North America for the first time this season, Kantserov is going to be given every opportunity with the Blackhawks to play meaningful offensive minutes. He’s a shifty, skilled, and driven forward who can bring a new element to the Hawks attack.
He should help fill out their offensive group and might just be able to do enough to sit near the rookie scoring leaders throughout the season.
Konsta Helenius, C/W, Buffalo Sabres
There were so many flashes of impressive play from Helenius last season and he likely should have played more down the stretch for the Sabres. Helenius should have the opportunity to get into the lineup on an every day basis this year. He might ultimately be relegated to a bottom-six role though, which could limit his Calder chances.
Victor Eklund, LW/RW, New York Islanders
The Islanders need a player like Eklund in the forward group. He’s a highly-motivated, relentless forward who can win pucks all over the ice and find the net from the home plate in the offensive zone.
He’s always been the kind of player that makes himself hard to play against because of his non-stop effort and taht should help the Islanders whether he’s playing bottom six or top six minted.
Tij Iginla, LW, Utah Mammoth
The Mammoth could be looking to make room for multiple young players in the NHL this year. Whether it’s guys like Daniil But who played a bit last year or a rookie like Iginla or Caleb Desnoyers, the Mammoth have plenty of decisions on their hands.
Iginla edges out Desnoyers here because Iginla is a bit more of a versatile player who can play anywhere in the lineup. If he gets the chance to start the year in the NHL, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him earn an elevated role. If he does, that could give him the chance to contend for the Calder. That’s a big 'if' though.
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