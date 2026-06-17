Why The Maple Leafs Hired Jim Hiller And Takeaways From His Introductory Zoom Conference With The Media

HILLER: Oh, great. Thanks for that, John. Well, first of all, from my perspective, I'd like to thank John, . Mats (Sundin), Keith Pelley at MLSE, and ownership for giving me what is, you know, an opportunity of a lifetime. It really is. I'm a BC boy. I'm not an Ontario boy. I'm a BC boy. I grew up sitting on the couch with my dad, with my greatest memories of hockey, watching the Leafs, watching the Canadiens clear across Canada, hockey night in Canada, the greatest memories that you could take forward. And so someday being able to sit in this chair and represent this organization, I can't tell you how much pride I have in that. Now, before I go too far, there's so many connections with the Leafs and the Leafs history, and I have many of them. But there's one that really jumped out at me, and that's Cliff Fletcher. When I first joined the Maple Leafs as an assistant coach we went to Halifax for our first training camp. And myself and DJ Smith, who's an assistant coach, we got sitting with Cliff one night, and we ended up spending a little more time after dinner. And DJ and I, over the years, have referenced that as one of the greatest nights in hockey. Just listening to Cliff share himself with us, tell stories, get to see the person, the humility, and the caring and the pride he had in the Leafs, is a night, again, we reference and we'll never forget. So I know there's been a little bit of time passed, but it just brings a huge smile to my face and warms my heart to think about Cliff Fletcher and the Toronto Maple Leafs. So I just wanted to mention that because I think he really embodies what we're all trying to do and be here with the Leafs. So on the next topic, I'm sure this is going to get brought up, And so I want to just talk a little bit about my philosophy on the team, on coaching. And where I believe the biggest impact the coach can have is guiding the spirit of the team. I think it's the most important, most important foundation of any team is how the spirit strengthens and grows during a season. And to me, everybody who's involved and can touch the team in certain ways has some input and some influence on how that grows. The players, of course, have the greatest influence, but we outside that have to support that and understand that as that grows, the team grows. And so that's where a lot of our emphasis will be in just recreating, reigniting and growing and strengthening the spirit of the hockey team. And I think that when you leave the dressing room with that, that translates directly onto the ice. And what does that look like? We could go into a thousand different areas of the game that that might look like. But for me, the simplest one is skating because I believe skating is the first chain in competing. And so when you get on the ice and you're skating, and when I say skating, it's up, it's back, it's there, it's quick, it's stop. It's as quick and hard as you can do things. That's how you start to know that your hockey team and the spirit of your team is starting to grow so never mind the offensive structure the defensive structure that all those will be in place they're a byproduct of the spirit then and then skating of your hockey club. So we can talk more about that in more detail as time goes by but I just wanted to make sure that I was really clear on that's the emphasis of where I see the challenge of the coach. And finally, when John called me quite a while ago, I got off the phone and my wife said, who was that? I said, it's John Chayka, the general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. And she went, 'oh no, the media'. And I said to her, no, I know those people. I've been there. Those are all really nice people. So with that, I will open it up for questions.