The New York Islanders Have What It Takes To Pull Off A Playoff Upset

The New York Islanders fell out of a playoff spot, but if they get back in, they can do some damage.
The Isles sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, but they're tied in points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, which moved up to third in the Metropolitan Division. So there's no guarantee they'll qualify for the playoffs. But the Islanders have the components to surprise a higher seed in the opening round.
It all starts with goaltending on Long Island, with star netminder Ilya Sorokin having the capability to steal games on his own.
Sorokin has a stellar .913 save percentage and a 2.50 goals-against average in 43 games this season. In 14 playoff games between 2021 and 2024, he's averaged a .921 SP.
The 30-year-old is in his prime, and so long as he stays healthy, any opponent will have a tough time solving him.
But the Isles aren't hanging all of their hopes on Sorokin to win in Round 1. Islanders GM Mathieu Darche has made strategic roster moves this season not only to get his team into the post-season, but to do some serious damage once they get there.
For starters, Darche added veteran defenseman Carson Soucy in a trade with the Isles' arch-rival New York Rangers. Of course, budding superstar D-man Matthew Schaefer is the key driver of play on the back end, and Schaefer may prove to be the best blueliner in a first-round series against just about any opponent. But if veteran defenseman Alexander Romanov returns from injury in the playoffs, the Islanders' defense corps looks to be sneakily underrated.
Up front, Darche has also boosted his team's chances of winning by acquiring Cup-winning veterans.
Earlier this year, Darche acquired left winger Ondrej Palat from the New Jersey Devils, and at the trade deadline, he made a big splash by acquiring center Brayden Schenn from the St. Louis Blues. Palat and Schenn are past their prime, but their experience as champions can only help the Isles.
The Islanders need to be healthy to win their first-round series, but they have enough strengths at all positions to surprise any opponent. If they land in a wild-card spot, they could face the Buffalo Sabres, Tampa Bay Lightning or Carolina Hurricanes, and if they finish third in the Metro, they could face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
A first-round matchup with the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes could be a problem for the Isles, which have lost to the Canes in their two most recent playoff appearances. But this looks like a better, deeper Islanders squad than the teams that fell to Carolina.
You'd have to say the Isles would have an edge in net over the Hurricanes, and that could be all the Isles need to generate a massive upset and get into the second round at least.
Let's be clear – we don't believe the Isles will win any first-round series in a cakewalk. It's going to be a tough slog for the Islanders, no matter who they take on.
They aren't a flawless team by any means, but the Isles at long last have a terrific balance of youthful vigor and savvy experience. They have what it takes to surprise a lot of people and give Isles fans some wonderful memories.
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