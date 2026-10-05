The NHL's Early-Season Scoring Surge Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 9:19 PM
The NHL has experienced a surge of offense in the first week of the 2026-27 season, with talented shooters thriving and goalies and coaches wondering where things went wrong. Adam Proteau breaks down why it's happening and what we can expect throughout the rest of the season.
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