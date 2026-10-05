Will Flyers' Struggling Power Play Force Briere To Make A Trade?

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 7:41 PM
Updated Oct 5, 2026 7:43 PM
The Philadelphia Flyers' power play has been one of the worst special-teams units in the NHL over the past five seasons. Early signs in 2026-27 suggest these problems could continue, and GM Daniel Briere may need to find a way to shake things up.
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