    The Numbers Don't Lie. The Maple Leafs Are Better With The Extra Man

    Ken Campbell
    Dec 31, 2025, 13:03
    The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a hot streak with the power play after firing Marc Savard. Ken Campbell's video column dives into what's making it more successful.

    When the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Marc Savard three days before Christmas, they did so because they simply couldn't fathom how a power-play unit with that much talent was so impotent.

    Under Savard, the Leafs were 12-for-90.

    In the four games since then, they've gone 4-for-10, including another power-play goal in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. (It was almost two, since the Leafs scored just one second after a Devils penalty expired.)

    Is it a new-coach bump or is this something that can be sustained. Find out the answer, and what is different about the Leafs power play, in today's video column.

