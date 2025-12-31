No Nylander, No Matthews, No Problem As Maple Leafs Find Life In Win Against Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed that win.

It was a difficult Tuesday morning for the Maple Leafs, who announced that several key players would be out of the lineup due to injury. William Nylander, Dakota Joshua, and Chris Tanev were out for sure with ailments, while Auston Matthews was a game-time decision.

Matthews didn't end up playing, but still, the Maple Leafs marched on.

Four goals, a fight from Matthew Knies (plus an empty netter), and a shutout from Joseph Woll — his first of the season — help propel the Maple Leafs over the New Jersey Devils.

The biggest takeaway was that Toronto played like a team. Every player filled their role, and when they needed a spark, someone was there to create it. The power play got on the board again, which is a positive as well.

With the win against the Devils, the Maple Leafs move to 42 points on the season, inching them closer to a playoff spot. They'll be three points out of a wild-card spot entering Wednesday.

Bobby McMann's speed and shot

Bobby McMann's speed alone got him to the NHL.

The 29-year-old is in the top one percent of the league in skating speed this season, clocking in at 39 kilometres per hour on Dec. 2 against the Florida Panthers. Only Logan Cooley (39.23) and Connor McDavid (39.61) have been faster this season.

When McMann is racing down the right wing, he's beating almost every defenseman in the NHL.

He did it so often while in the AHL several years ago that when I see him blow by defenders now, it's not too surprising. The same occurred with his goal against the Devils.

After almost every practice, McMann gathers a bunch of pucks and fires them on net. The forward sets a puck right in front of him to act as a pylon so that he can curl and drag each puck before shooting it.

His 12th goal of the year was almost an identical play to that.

After receiving the puck from Robertson, McMann stepped up similarly to how he'd approach the puck at practice. He fired it past a block attempt and into the back of the net for a power play marker, now putting him on pace for 25 goals this season.

If he's consistent, I say he reaches that mark, which would be a career high.

Power play continues to roll

While watching the power play on Tuesday night, it reminded me of a practice the Maple Leafs had a few weeks back, where they tried to keep the puck within the middle of the offensive zone.

I was reminded of it because they were excelling at it against the Devils.

A prime example came on Nicolas Roy's goal late in the second period. It wasn't a power play marker, but Nick Robertson threw the puck into the middle of the ice, and McMann tipped it to Roy, who shovelled it past Jacob Markstrom.

(It occurred on McMann's goal earlier in the game, too, which was on the power play.)

There have been countless moments on the power play throughout the last few games where Toronto has scored their goals within the middle of the ice.

Matthew Knies' goal on the power play against the Senators on Saturday was another instance where it worked in the Maple Leafs' favor. Max Domi fed it in front to Knies, who was right in the slot, and his one-timer sped past Linus Ullmark.

Funny enough, they were working on that drill in practice while Marc Savard was still coaching the power play. It feels like now, the Maple Leafs are a more confident team that's moving the puck with ease, which, in turn, gets their opposition out of position and allows Toronto to find the back of the net.

Joseph Woll stands tall

When you have an injury-riddled lineup, you need everyone to step up, and that includes your goaltenders.

A reason Toronto had so much success last season was its goaltending. They didn't always play perfectly, but it was always Woll or Anthony Stolarz bailing them out with crucial saves at key moments.

It was the same against the Devils (and other games that Woll, and Dennis Hildeby, have appeared in this season).

Woll finished the game with 33 stops, including several massive ones, to allow the Maple Leafs the chance to win this game with ease.

Other takeaways

- Nick Robertson finished with two assists on the night, both coming (pretty much) on the man advantage. It seems like his confidence has grown a bunch this season, but what I noticed most on Tuesday night was how vocal he was on the bench. Robertson looks comfortable, too. He's using his dangerous shot while also making plays.

- Speaking of Robertson, I thought his line with Roy and Easton Cowan was strong against the Devils. They outchanced their opposition at five-on-five, and I particularly noticed the chemistry between Cowan and Robertson. I'm interested to see if Berube sticks with that moving forward.

- With William Nylander out, Jake McCabe had an 'A' on his chest. Unsure if it's something he's had before with Nylander out, but he deserves it. McCabe finished the game with eight blocked shots, which, per the Sportsnet broadcast, is a career high.