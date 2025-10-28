The Pittsburgh Penguins Still Have Time To Trade Rickard Rakell

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to continue their hot 7-2-1 start without one of their top wingers.

Penguins right winger Rickard Rakell will be out of action for the next six to eight weeks after suffering a broken hand in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The injury, which came when Rakell blocked a shot, has put a dent in any plans Pens GM Kyle Dubas may have had to trade the 32-year-old. He was a frequent topic of trade speculation last year and over the summer, as the Penguins look to insert more of their young players into the lineup and transition to a new era. After posting a career-high 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games last season, his trade value skyrocketed.

And with Rakell on the sidelines until at least the start of December, the question has to be asked – did the Penguins wait too long to trade Rakell?

Fortunately for Pens fans, the answer to that question is clear: while the injury delays Rakell from being shipped out to a new team, he’s still got plenty of value as a high-end winger, and Dubas still has time to drum up a hot market for his services.

Even if he doesn’t return until mid-December, Rakell would have about 11 weeks before the NHL’s March 6 trade deadline to show what he can contribute.

Given that he's been nearly a point-per-game player this year – with five assists and eight points in nine games, while playing almost 18 minutes a night – Rakell has significant value as a trade asset. That value increases with Rakell’s contract status, as he’s earning $5 million per season for this year and two more.

When healthy, Rakell is a proven scorer in the 30-goal range. His 86 shots in high-danger areas last season ranked him in the 97th percentile of NHLers, according to NHL Edge. But he has had some challenges staying in the lineup in his later years with the Anaheim Ducks, and his latest injury may give pause to GMs who don’t want to push their trade chips behind an older NHLer like Rakell.

Still, 30-goal wingers don’t grow on trees, so you can rest assured there will be teams that want to acquire Rakell. He’s got a modified no-trade clause that allows him to veto a deal to eight teams of his choosing. But that leaves 23 teams Dubas can trade Rakell to, and many of them will be playoff teams that give him a chance to win his first Stanley Cup.

Rakell’s injury may have delayed him being dealt for the next two months, but it hasn’t stopped him from being a proven sniper who can help any team’s playoff plans.

If the Penguins slip in the standings, Rakell will almost certainly be traded. And even if the Pens defy the skeptics and remain in a playoff position, it still may be the best move for Pittsburgh to deal Rakell for draft picks and prospects. Rakell is an elite play-finisher and a consistent point-generator, and that’s why this injury won’t prevent him from being an ex-Penguin sooner than later.

