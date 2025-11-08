Three 2025 NHL Free-Agent Signings That Are Complete Steals

The NHL saw several players find new homes in free agency this season. Among the most notable were Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights), Nikolaj Ehlers (Carolina Hurricanes), Mikael Granlund (Anaheim Ducks), and Vladislav Gavrikov (New York Rangers).

Yet, there were also some under-the-radar signings this off-season that are already looking like home runs early on. Due to this, let's take a look at three players who have been big surprises with their new clubs early on this season.

Justin Brazeau, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins signed Justin Brazeau to a two-year, $3-million contract in free agency this summer. When this move was made, it was expected that the 27-year-old winger would simply provide the Penguins with more forward depth for their bottom six.

Yet, Brazeau has been far more than that early on for the Penguins.

Brazeau had a spectacular start to the season with the Penguins, posting six goals and 12 points in 12 games. He also cemented himself a spot in Pittsburgh's top six, playing on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha.

However, the Penguins announced earlier this week that Brazeau will be out for at least four weeks due to an upper-body injury, which is such tough news for the red-hot forward.

Victor Olofsson, RW, Colorado Avalanche

Victor Olofsson signed a one-year, $1.575 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche in late August. This was another move that did not get a ton of attention, but it has been paying off tremendously for Colorado early on.

Olofsson is thriving with the Avalanche, as he has recorded five goals and 12 points in 14 games. This included him putting together a three-goal, five-point performance against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 26.

The Avalanche's primary reason for acquiring Olofsson was to bolster their secondary scoring. So far, the 5-foot-11 winger is providing far more than just that.

Corey Perry, RW, Los Angeles Kings

Corey Perry, 40, is turning back the clock with the Los Angeles Kings.

After signing a one-year, $2-million contract with the Kings this summer, which also includes $2 million of potential performance bonuses, Perry has been fantastic for Los Angeles.

In nine games this season with the Kings, Perry has recorded six goals, nine points, and a plus-4 rating. He is also continuing to stay hot, as he has four goals and six points in his last five games.

When noting that his cap hit is only $2 million for this season, the Kings are getting fantastic value from the 21-year NHL veteran.

