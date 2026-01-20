Three Canucks Who Could Be Traded After Sherwood

Pettersson is a big-name Canucks player who has been in the rumor mill this season. On Jan. 14, TSN's Darren Dreger said if the Canucks are rebuilding, that might include being open to trading Pettersson. He reported that at that point, there hadn't been communication between the Canucks and Pettersson's agent regarding a trade, which they would have to do, considering the player has a no-movement clause.