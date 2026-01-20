Three Canucks Who Could Be Traded After Sherwood

The Vancouver Canucks traded right winger Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and defenseman Cole Clayton.
Seeing Sherwood get traded was not surprising in the slightest. The pending UFA forward was the subject of trade rumors for months as the Canucks sit in the league basement.
With the Canucks rebuilding, they should not be done yet. More of their players have been topics in the rumor mill, with the March 6 NHL trade deadline getting closer.
Let's look at three Canucks players who could be on the move next.
Pettersson is a big-name Canucks player who has been in the rumor mill this season. On Jan. 14, TSN's Darren Dreger said if the Canucks are rebuilding, that might include being open to trading Pettersson. He reported that at that point, there hadn't been communication between the Canucks and Pettersson's agent regarding a trade, which they would have to do, considering the player has a no-movement clause.
Pettersson has been in the middle of another tough season, with 13 goals and 29 points in 41 games. He also has an $11.6-million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season, so there are some obstacles to overcome in a potential move.
Yet, with the center market being weak right now and Pettersson having plenty of past success, he has the potential to generate tons of interest from teams needing help down the middle.
DeBrusk is another Canucks forward who has been creating chatter as a trade candidate. TSN's Chris Johnston recently reported that DeBrusk is one of the notable players the Canucks are willing to hear offers for.
Teams looking for a top-six winger certainly could pursue DeBrusk, as he can put the puck in the net often when playing at his best. Last season with Vancouver, he scored a career-high 28 goals and recorded 48 points in 82 games.
However, he has had a bit of a down year so far in 2025-26. In 48 games for Vancouver, he has 12 goals, 22 points and a minus-14 rating.
Like Pettersson, DeBrusk has complete say over whether he will get traded or not, as he has a full no-movement clause. That said, while he has shown frustration with the Canucks losing so often, he said he wants to stick with the team and get through it together.
Kane should also be watched as we continue to get closer to the deadline. The 34-year-old is a pending UFA and could generate interest from contenders as a rental. He has a lot of playoff experience, after all. In the last four seasons, he's played 68 playoff games, scoring 26 goals and 42 points.
In 47 games this season with the Canucks, he has recorded seven goals, 21 points and 80 hits. With numbers like these, he could be a decent addition to a playoff club's top nine.
Kane has a 16-team trade list, so he has some say over where he could get moved.
