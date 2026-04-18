Three First-Round NHL Playoff Series With The Most At Stake

The ultimate goal for every NHL team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to win it all, but for some teams, more than others, winning it all matters more. With that, we’ll visit the three first-round playoff series with the most at stake.
NHL teams have known who their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs opponent is for several days now. Some teams have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in a while and don’t have many expectations or pressure, but that isn’t the case for others.
To those teams that have been to the post-season throughout the last five campaigns or so, or haven’t been able to break through in the playoffs for whatever reason, there is plenty at stake.
Here are the three first-round playoff series that have the most at stake.
Dallas Stars Vs Minnesota Wild
Because of the NHL’s playoff format, the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild are meeting in the first round in what should be a matchup for later in the post-season. Nonetheless, the reality is that these two teams will meet in the opening round, and there’s a lot at stake.
Both organizations will be devastated and will likely see the season as a failure when one of them is inevitably eliminated in the first round. With that, major changes could be in store for the losing team, while the winner will feel they’re right on schedule.
Carolina Hurricanes Vs Ottawa Senators
As the winners of the Eastern Conference in the regular season this year, and two conference final appearances in the last three years, the Carolina Hurricanes are the obvious favorite in this series.
The expectation for the Hurricanes this time around is to reach the Eastern Conference final again at the very least, and to win a few games at that stage, because in their last three visits to the conference final, they’ve won just one contest.
As for the Ottawa Senators, they won’t be completely off the hook if they lose this series, and it depends on how competitive they are. If the Sens win just one game, or even get swept, it will be a massive letdown for the franchise and will be looked at as a step back from last year’s first-round exit to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Edmonton Oilers Vs Anaheim Ducks
For the Anaheim Ducks, there isn’t much being wagered in terms of the organization’s plans and future if they get bounced by the Edmonton Oilers. The Ducks are a young team that has shown growth, and making the post-season was a big step for them.
But for the Oilers, this series, and the entire playoff campaign for that matter, means everything.
With back-to-back defeats in the Stanley Cup final to the Florida Panthers, there is a new opportunity for Connor McDavid and his squad to get back to that phase and right their wrongs again.
But before they can think about another crack at the Cup in the final, they’ll have to go one series at a time, and anything else but a series win over the Ducks could lead to an intimidating off-season for some individuals in the organization.
Not to mention, even though McDavid signed a two-year extension, there’s fear about the captain wanting a change in scenery if Edmonton can’t prove to him otherwise.
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