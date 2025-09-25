Three NHL Players Who Could Surprise You In 2025-26

As much as the hockey world tries to predict how well a player performs in any given season, NHLers continue to cause double takes with incredible campaigns.

Two great examples from last year would be Brandon Hagel's 90 points, or even Sam Bennett earning a spot at the 4 Nations Face-Off, winning the Conn Smythe and leading the Stanley Cup playoffs in goals.

Call them breakouts, comebacks or whatever you want. One thing is for sure is these three players could surprise fans and teams across the NHL in a good way this season.

Morgan Rielly, D, Toronto Maple Leafs

Morgan Rielly was a shadow of himself last season and didn’t perform anywhere close to expectations as the No. 1 D-man for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It got to the point where the defenseman lost his quarterback position on the top power-play unit.

Part of his drop-off could be from playing in coach Craig Berube’s system for the first time, where toughness and simplicity took over puck possession and offensive zone time, both Rielly’s strengths. The 31-year-old scored seven goals and 41 points in 82 games, his lowest points-per-game average since 2016-17. In addition, he made 99 giveaways last season, the most in his career.

While his offensive play picked up in the post-season, with seven points in 13 games, it’s uncertain whether Rielly will get back to being a 60-plus point D-man.

However, Rielly is ready to turn a new page, rewrite the narrative and surprise people in 2025-26.

At the beginning of training camp, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said he had a real good, honest chat with Rielly and believes he took it to heart. Rielly also said he did a lot of reflecting over the summer and had some challenging conversations.

"I believe that I did everything I could to be prepared for a great season, and I think that's the truth for all of our guys," Rielly told reporters. " I know everyone puts a lot of pressure on themselves, approaching a new season, and you try to do everything you can to be prepared. So for me, I took steps, and my goal was to leave no stone unturned in trying to bounce back and have a great year."

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner has received a lot of attention with the Edmonton Oilers over the last couple of years. His play has been under a microscope, specifically in the playoffs, where Edmonton made back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances.

The Oilers goaltender has been inconsistent in between the pipes, especially last season, when he recorded a .896 save percentage and a 2.81 goals-against average. It was statistically his worst campaign of the three full seasons he’s played in the NHL.

His 26 wins were also worse than his 36 in 2023-24 and 29 in 2022-23. Sportsbook BetMGM has the odds of Skinner winning more than 29.5 games at 1.91 and under 29.5 at 1.87.

Skinner is still a relatively young goaltender in this league, with a long road ahead of him. With that, the 26-year-old netminder has gained plenty of experience over the years, dealing with the workload of a true starter and seeing two deep playoff runs.

He has also won at two different levels before he reached the NHL. In junior, he won the WHL championship in 2017-18 with the Swift Current Broncos, leading his team to the Memorial Cup. He also won the Pacific Division playoffs with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in the 2020-21 season affected by COVID-19.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman likes what he's seen from Skinner entering this fall.

"I just really like his attitude coming in," Bowman told reporters last week. "He's trained hard this summer. He looks to have a refreshed approach to the year with a new goalie coach."

Skinner also said he aimed to help his joints and extend his career by losing weight this past summer.

While people seem to write off Skinner, he could be the best version of himself this season.

Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth

Utah Mammoth right winger Dylan Guenther had a hot start to last year. After scoring the franchise’s first NHL goal on opening night, he went on a three-game goal streak. In that span, he scored five times and was named the NHL’s first star of the week.

He was solid for Utah all season, recording 27 goals and 60 points in 70 appearances. However, toward the end of the season, Guenther cooled down and has since fallen back under the radar.

Along with his fellow Mammoth young stars, such as Logan Cooley and JJ Peterka, Guenther will look to surprise fans, and he could reach the 40-goal mark. He was on pace to score more than 30 goals in a full 82-game season last year. So, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility for him to join the rest of the league’s elite scorers in 2025-26.

BetMGM has set the odds for Guenther to reach at least 40 goals at 9.00 (+800), and the odds for the 22-year-old to take home the Rocket Richard Trophy are at a whopping 301.00 (+30,000).

