Stuart Skinner Reveals Secret To Significant Weight Loss

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner spoke with the 32 Thoughts crew this week and talked about his summer training and notable weight loss.

Skinner is entering the 2025-26 season lighter, faster, and more focused, and his dropping 15 pounds is a big talking point in camp. The Oilers say they like where his head is at, and the early indications are that this could be a big year for the netminder. Skinner, meanwhile, says losing weight was all about trying to lengthen his NHL career.

When asked what motivated his weight loss -- his desire or someone suggesting it -- he said it was his decision. He was looking to prolong the chances he could be an impactful goalie, which meant a more disciplined approach to diet and training. Trainers got involved and suggested some ideas, but Skinner said that if he was going to maintain his approach, it ultimately had to be something he wanted to do.

What Did Skinner Do To Lose The Weight?

Skinner said he cut out sugar from his diet entirely for over a month.

“It wasn’t easy,” Skinner admitted, “but I committed to myself and wanted to help my joints and extend my career.” While he’s reintroduced small treats like a bit of dark chocolate at night, he says the experience taught him discipline and how to prioritize long-term performance.

On And Off the Ice: Draisaitl Talks His Role In McDavid’s Negotiations

He also noted that he was trying different workouts for a longer period, focusing on giving himself the best chance to improve his speed and response time.

He understands this is a big year for him.

Skinner Wants To Limit The Outside Noise

"Everybody has an opinion," Skinner noted when he spoke with the media this week. The comments were in response to a question about how he's trying to get ready for a season while the Oilers as an organization look to upgrade at the position he plays.

Edmonton is running it back with Skinner and Calvin Pickard, but GM Stan Bowman did confirm that the goaltending position is like any other... they will improve their team there if an upgrade becomes available.

Skinner addressed the external noise surrounding his role with the team and said that fans are expecting a Stanley Cup. Every season one doesn't come, questions will be asked. All he can do is give himself the best chance to play well.

“Being able to focus on what I can control—my training, my preparation, my mindset—that’s what matters,” he said.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.