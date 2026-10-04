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Three Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson

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Eric Cruikshank
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Oct 4, 2026 7:31 PM

On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided darker news for the Detroit Red Wings, reporting that Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade away from the organization. With that in mind, we look at three potential trade destinations for the 23-year-old defenseman.

It’s been a tough year for Detroit Red Wings fans, and it's only getting tougher.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson would prefer a trade from the Red Wings organization as their long contract standoff has bled into the regular season.

With this news, many teams will likely be interested in Edvinsson's services. He’s 23, stands 6-foot-6, is a solid offensive producer, and finished second to only Moritz Seider in ice time among Red Wings skaters last season (22:21). 

While it's easy to see why he would be an attractive asset, finding a team that can offer the right trade package and has enough cap space to extend him makes things a bit complicated. Let's take a look at a few franchises that could get an Edvinsson deal done.

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San Jose Sharks

The Sharks' wealth of high-end prospects is well documented, but not every drafted player will make their lineup. If GM Mike Grier wants to leverage his young talent and draft capital in favor of acquiring a young, established defender, Edvinsson may be a perfect fit.

There's a real absence of puck-moving abilities from the back end on this roster, and Edvinsson's age fits the developmental timeline of this team's most important players like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and Ivar Stenberg.

During Sportsnet's Saturday Night Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that due to frustrations about his contract situation, Simon Edvinsson now prefers a trade. Despite that, the team has made it clear around the NHL that they are still prioritizing re-signing him.
thehockeynews.comSimon Edvinsson Reportedly Seeking A Trade Amid Contract Stalemate; Red Wings Still Prioritizing Re-Signing HimDuring Sportsnet's Saturday Night Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that due to frustrations about his contract situation, Simon Edvinsson now prefers a trade. Despite that, the team has made it clear around the NHL that they are still prioritizing re-signing him.

St. Louis Blues

Rumors circulated throughout the off-season that the Blues were interested in pursuing another RFA defenseman, Alexander Nikishin of the Carolina Hurricanes. If a deal doesn't materialize, pivoting to Edvinsson could be another option.

The Blues are in an intriguing spot, with a strong mix of veteran talent and opportunities for younger players to take on elevated roles across their lineup.

Cam Fowler and Pavel Buchnevich stand out as potential pieces who would need to head the other way to clear space for an extension, but a deal of this magnitude would be a huge statement for GM Alex Steen in his first season leading the front office.

The St. Louis Blues remain interested in Alexander Nikishin, but now, their interest has direct implications on the Carolina Hurricanes' pursuit of Connor Hellebuyck.
thehockeynews.comA Hurricanes Trade For Connor Hellebuyck Reportedly Could Depend On The Blues And Alexander NikishinThe St. Louis Blues remain interested in Alexander Nikishin, but now, their interest has direct implications on the Carolina Hurricanes' pursuit of Connor Hellebuyck.

Toronto Maple Leafs

If there's anything we've learned about new GM John Chayka in his short time with the Maple Leafs, it's that he's not afraid to take big swings. The cupboards look pretty empty, but the Red Wings don't have much negotiating leverage in this scenario and might have to settle for a lower-tier package.

The Maple Leafs' defensive core features a handful of players in the final stages of their careers, like Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev, so finding a way to inject a young defender with the physical profile they lack could be a pivotal addition.

With $7 million in cap space cleared after some LTIR movement, there's a path for an extension to be completed with a smaller contract being moved out if a deal were to come together.

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