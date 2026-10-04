Three Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson

thehockeynews.com Simon Edvinsson Reportedly Seeking A Trade Amid Contract Stalemate; Red Wings Still Prioritizing Re-Signing Him During Sportsnet's Saturday Night Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that due to frustrations about his contract situation, Simon Edvinsson now prefers a trade. Despite that, the team has made it clear around the NHL that they are still prioritizing re-signing him.