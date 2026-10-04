Three Potential NHL Trade Destinations For Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2026 7:31 PM
On Saturday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided darker news for the Detroit Red Wings, reporting that Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade away from the organization. With that in mind, we look at three potential trade destinations for the 23-year-old defenseman.
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