Three Potential NHL Trade Fits For Canucks' Evander Kane

The Bruins have only $2.79 million in cap space, so they'd have to move around some assets to bring Kane aboard. But the chance to play on a playoff-bound team like Boston would probably be a great selling point for Kane. And if Kane doesn't work out, the Bruins would be free of their commitment to him at the end of this season. So, as a strict rental asset, Kane would be a good addition in Beantown.