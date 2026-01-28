NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Vincent Trocheck, Evander Kane And Shane Wright

The New York Rangers' recent announcement of their intention to retool their roster raised conjecture about which players they could move before the March 6 trade deadline.
They've already started the process, sending defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders on Jan. 26 for a 2026 third-round pick.
Vincent Trocheck is among the veterans who could be peddled by the deadline. The 32-year-old center is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $5.625 million and a 12-team no-trade list.
According to Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, Trocheck could be of interest to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin. They believe Guerin is scouring the market in search of a center. Citing league sources, they claimed the Rangers aren't on Trocheck's no-trade list, but nothing was imminent.
Given the limited number of quality centers in this season's trade market, the Wild aren't the only team that could pursue Trocheck. The Hockey News' Michael DeRosa suggested the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes as possible suitors.
Having already shipped out superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Wild and gritty winger Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks, there are reports that Evander Kane could be next.
On Jan. 23, Patrick Johnston of The Province reported a source confirmed the Canucks were getting inquiries about Kane from several clubs. The 34-year-old right winger is UFA-eligible in July and carries a $5.125 million cap hit this season, along with a 16-team trade list.
ESPN's Kevin Weekes claimed the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars were among the likely destinations for Kane. Three days later, however, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal reported that Kane's agent, Dan Milstein, received permission from the Canucks to speak with other clubs to help facilitate a trade.
The 22-year-old center downplayed the rumors with reporters last week. However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman confirmed that Wright was available and the Kraken were considering moving him.
Chosen fourth overall in the 2022 NHL draft, Wright had a promising 44-point performance in 82 games last season with the Kraken. However, his role has diminished this season, along with his production.
TSN's Darren Dreger observed some conjecture linking the Winnipeg Jets to Wright. However, he claimed there haven't been discussions between the two clubs about the young center.
