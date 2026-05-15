Three Potential NHL Trade Fits For Jets' Connor Hellebuyck

If the Winnipeg Jets end up making Connor Hellebuyck available, these three teams stand out as potential landing spots.
Following the Winnipeg Jets' disappointing 2025-26 season, Connor Hellebuyck expressed frustration about where the team is currently.
In late April, Hellebuyck called the team's performance unacceptable and said things had to change to be a Stanley Cup contenders. He also took accountability for his shaky season as well.
The 32-year-old star goaltender's comments sparked speculation about his future over the past month. He said he loves living and playing in Winnipeg, so he hasn't necessarily requested a trade, but there has been speculation about whether he could be moved this summer.
While Hellebuyck's name has not been actively reported in trade talks, he could be a goalie to keep an eye on this summer if the Jets decide to shake up their roster.
Hellebuyck had a subpar .895 save percentage in 57 games, but it's far too soon to say he's no longer a superstar goaltender. The Jets would get a massive trade return if he decided he wanted a change of scenery and waived his no-move clause.
The three-time Vezina Trophy and 2025 Hart Memorial Trophy winner is one of the NHL's top goalies when playing at his best.
Let's look at three teams that could pursue Hellebuyck this off-season if the Jets decide to shop him.
Florida Panthers
If the Panthers lose Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency this summer, they would be wise to make a serious push for Hellebuyck.
After a tough 2025-26 season due to their significant injury trouble, they should be open to making bold moves this summer. Bringing in Hellebuyck would solidify their goaltending picture for the next five years that he's under contract, and his $8.5-million cap hit is less than what Bobrovsky made on his expiring contract.
If the Jets were to shop Hellebuyck and demand a king's ransom, the Panthers should be willing to pay it. They may not have their first-round draft picks in 2027 or 2028, but they can likely afford to move a high-end NHL player or more because of how attractive the team is to free agents and players with no-trade clauses.
The Panthers could keep their Stanley Cup window open through at least 2030 if they acquired Hellebuyck.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers would need to get creative to pull off a trade for Hellebuyck, but they undoubtedly need him.
The Oilers thought they found their answer in net when they acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins this season, but that backfired. While Connor Ingram had some solid moments for Edmonton this campaign, he is a pending UFA and would be a better fit as Edmonton's backup if brought back.
With this, it would make all the sense in the world if the Oilers at least kicked tires on Hellebuyck this off-season. If acquired, he would give Edmonton a much-needed star goaltender and could be the final piece of the puzzle that helps Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl win their first Stanley Cup.
New Jersey Devils
It would not be surprising if the Devils looked to upgrade between the pipes this off-season. While Jacob Markstrom's two-year, $12-million contract extension kicks in next season, his shaky play this season could make New Jersey consider exploring other starting goalie options.
The Devils have tried to be Stanley Cup contenders since finishing third in the standings in 2022-23, but they've been inconsistent and missed the playoffs in two of three years since then. Goaltending has been part of the problem.
With Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Luke Hughes and decent depth pieces, such as Dawson Mercer, Simon Nemec and Connor Brown, the Devils could contend with an all-star goalie in net. They would need to clear cap space to acquire Hellebuyck, but with how valuable he's been, doing what it takes to get him would be worth it.
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