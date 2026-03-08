Three PWHL Players Trade No. 24 For No. 23 On 23-Hour International Women's Day

The Professional Women's Hockey League took note of International Women's Day being one hour shorter in much of North America on Sunday.
Most of Canada and the United States sprung forward one hour for Daylight Savings Time, so three players who typically wear No. 24 will instead sport No. 23 for their games on Sunday.
"As the world celebrates International Women's Day (IWD) today, a quirk in the calendar serves as a reminder of the work left to do," the PWHL said in an announcement. "With the coinciding of Daylight Savings, the day dedicated to accelerating gender equality has been cut short to 23 hours."
Toronto Sceptres forward Natalie Spooner and Minnesota Frost forward Vanessa Upson are wearing No. 23 during their matchup that began at noon ET, while New York Sirens forward Anne Cherkowski is doing the same against the Ottawa Charge.
"Even though International Women's Day is one hour shorter this year, it won't change our celebration because women have proven time and time again, we can do more with less," Spooner said in the announcement. "By wearing 23, we're calling for more support so the next generation of girls in hockey never fall short in what they need to achieve their dreams."
The league said the initiative is a "symbolic call to action that equality means girls and women should never fall short in their access to funding, resources, and opportunity."
It's also asking fans to donate $23 to the Grindstone Award Foundation in Canada and Strong Girls United in the U.S. to help more girls join the sport. And on social media, the PWHL is using the hashtag #23HourPlay.
Research suggests girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys by age 14, according to the Women's Sports Foundation. That's part of why it's essential for girls to see themselves represented in pro hockey, said Jayna Hefford, the PWHL's executive vice-president of hockey operations.
"Playing sport positively impacts girls well beyond the rink, so we're coming together on this shortened International Women's Day to continue our efforts to increase access and belonging for girls in hockey," Hefford said.
Spooner, 35, is a two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada who recently earned her second silver medal at the Olympics in Milan. She has three goals and seven points in 19 games this season.
Upson, 22, is in her first PWHL season after finishing her four years at Mercyhurst University as captain last season. After 14 games, she has yet to record her first career point.
Cherkowski, 23, won gold and silver with Canada at the World Women's U-18 Championship in 2019 and 2020. She has six points in 16 games in her first PWHL campaign.
