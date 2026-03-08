PWHL Players Trading #24 For #23 For "The 23 Hour Play" On Shortened International Women's Day

“For decades, women’s hockey players were forced to do more with less. The PWHL marked the first time in the history of the sport that women have a fully established, well-resourced pro league, which has created a viable future in women’s hockey for the next generation of athletes,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. “We know that girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, so it’s essential for young women to see themselves represented at the highest level to show them they belong. Playing sport positively impacts girls well beyond the rink, so we’re coming together on this shortened International Women’s Day to continue our efforts to increase access and belonging for girls in hockey.”