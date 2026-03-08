Logo
Women's Hockey Roundtable
PWHL Players Trading #24 For #23 For "The 23 Hour Play" On Shortened International Women's Day cover image

PWHL Players Trading #24 For #23 For "The 23 Hour Play" On Shortened International Women's Day

Ian Kennedy
2h
Daylight savings time is shortening International Women's day for many, and PWHL players who wear jersey number 24 are trading it in for #23 to raise awareness and funds to support girls in sport through "The 23 Hour Play."

Women and girls are often left with the short end of the stick when it comes to sport, access, and equity. A Daylight Savings shortened International Women's Day that will be 23 hours, instead of 24 hours for many, is highlighting that issue.

In response the PWHL has launched "The 23 Hour Play" where three players who are set to take to the ice on International Women's Day will change their numbers from #24 to #23 to highlight the inequity, raise awareness, and raise funds for women and girls in sport. 

Those players are Toronto's Natalie Spooner, New York's Anne Cherkowski, and Minnesota's Vanessa Upson.

During the day the PWHL will be using the hashtag #23HourPlay and are encouraging fans to donate $23 to community partners Grindstone Award Foundation (Canada) and Strong Girls United (US).

"The PWHL has shattered expectations and proven that the investment in women’s hockey pays off," saidNatalie Spooner, forward for the Toronto Sceptres. “Even though International Women’s Day is one hour shorter this year, it won’t change our celebration because women have proven time and time again, we can do more with less. By wearing 23, we’re calling for more support so the next generation of girls in hockey never fall short in what they need to achieve their dreams."

“For decades, women’s hockey players were forced to do more with less. The PWHL marked the first time in the history of the sport that women have a fully established, well-resourced pro league, which has created a viable future in women’s hockey for the next generation of athletes,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. “We know that girls drop out of sports at twice the rate of boys, so it’s essential for young women to see themselves represented at the highest level to show them they belong. Playing sport positively impacts girls well beyond the rink, so we’re coming together on this shortened International Women’s Day to continue our efforts to increase access and belonging for girls in hockey.”

On International Women's Day, the Toronto Sceptres host the Minnesota Frost and the New York Sirens host the Ottawa Charge.

 

