Three PWHL Rivalries That Are Already Taking Shape

The PWHL may be a young league with just two full seasons under its belt, but rivalries are already shaping its identity.

Some games feel a little louder, tighter and more emotionally charged, like everyone in the building knows it means a little more.

With the PWHL still taking shape, storylines often write themselves quickly. A few dramatic moments, early upsets and sports history from other leagues blend together to create exciting matchups that fans are invested in.

As the PWHL expands and settles, it's building its own traditions that are shaping how fans follow the league and how teams approach big games. This isn't an exhaustive list – Montreal versus Boston is a given, while Montreal and Toronto have also played in front of large crowds – but here are three rivalries in particular that have started to form.

Seattle Torrent vs. Vancouver Goldeneyes

Seattle and Vancouver are the PWHL's first expansion teams and only Western franchises, and they've wasted no time sparking a rivalry of their own.

Geography alone makes it inevitable. The two cities are separated by a short drive and a long history of trying to outperform each other.

"Women's teams from Seattle and Vancouver played against each other as early as 1921, and, given the proximity of our two newest cities, Vancouver is barely 140 miles away," PWHL EVP of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said when announcing Seattle as an expansion team.

Their first PWHL matchup on Nov. 21, 2025, set the tone immediately.

Seattle's Julia Gosling scored the first two goals in franchise history, but Vancouver pushed back, and Abby Boreen tapped in an overtime goal to take the victory over Seattle, 4-3. This thrilling finish gave fans a glimpse of the intensity the rivalry can deliver.

Seattle and Vancouver don't need the PWHL to introduce them to each other. Their history is already full of transnational tiffs.

On the soccer field, the Sounders-Whitecaps feud traces back to the NASL days in the 1970s and is still alive today through the MLS. On the ice, the Seattle Totems often faced Vancouver clubs in senior and other regional leagues. And of course, the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken battle it out in the NHL's Pacific Division.

The next matchup between the Torrent and the Goldeneyes is on Jan. 25, 2026.

Boston Fleet vs Minnesota Frost

Boston and Minnesota are already laying the foundation for a fierce PWHL rivalry fuelled by their short but intense shared history of success.

Both groups played in the inaugural PWHL final in 2024, where Minnesota came out on top, capturing the Walter Cup with a 3-2 series victory over Boston.

In the first PWHL season, Boston and Minnesota finished with identical records of eight wins, four OT wins, three OT losses and nine regulation losses. So it was only natural to expect tight matchups when the teams face off.

This season, the Fleet lead the league by a healthy margin, while the Frost ranked sixth of eight teams entering Friday's action.

Boston and Minnesota's competitive spirits extend beyond women's hockey. On the baseball diamond, the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins have met almost 2,000 times in the regular season, with a record of 998-958 in Boston's favor.

The Fleet and Frost face off on Friday, Dec. 19.

Ottawa Charge vs Montreal Victoire

Ottawa and Montreal already naturally have one of the PWHL's intense rivalries.

Much like Vancouver and Seattle, geography sparked the initial tension, with the cities being less than a two-hour drive apart. That, combined with both cities having two passionate fan bases and playoff history already in the books, has turned their matchups into intense battles.

Their first post-season meeting in 2025 intensified this rivalry. Montreal had dominated in the regular-season series, going 3-1-0-2 against Ottawa. But when the playoffs came around, Ottawa turned the tables, delivering an upset in a dramatic 3-1 semifinal series victory, which brought them to the finals.

Game 2 in that series became the longest in league history, stretching a gruelling four overtimes, challenging both teams like never before. The goaltending in that game became iconic, with Montreal's Ann-Renee Desbiens making a record-setting 63 saves, giving Montreal that victory.

The players feel the edge as well. Ottawa's captain, Brianne Jenner, said the playoff matchup added some fuel to the fire.

"We were already motivated for the playoffs regardless of Montreal picking us to play in the first round," Jenner told reporters before the series. "But yeah, I think it puts a little extra chip on your shoulder. We're feeling pretty excited about this. I know it's sort of been our rivalry in these first two seasons in terms of fan bases and their proximity. Our games have been really tight."

In the NHL, the Senators and Canadiens have decades' worth of heated battles under their belts. Fans regularly travel to the opposing teams' arenas, amplifying the tension. This is the kind of rivalry where geography, culture and history all clash to an explosive level.

The next showdown between the Charge and the Victoire comes on Jan. 13, 2026.

