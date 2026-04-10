Ticket Prices Skyrocket For What Could Be Ovechkin's Final Capitals Home Game

Washington Capitals fans are taking no chances of missing what could be Alex Ovechkin's final home game of his NHL career. Ticket prices for Sunday's matchup versus Sidney Crosby's Penguins surged as a result.
Despite the fact that Alex Ovechkin has not officially made up his mind about retirement, ticket prices for the Washington Capitals' final home game of the regular season are surging to historic levels.
Fans aren't convinced Ovechkin will return next season, and as such, they don't want to miss what might be his final home game.
If this is the last time fans see the franchise icon, they want to be a part of history.
According to ticket platform Gametime, Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena has become one of the most in-demand Capitals games ever.
As of Thursday, the median peaked at $746, the second-highest prices ever recorded for a Capitals regular-season home game on the platform.
The only game that ranked higher was April 10, 2025, the first home game after Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record.
Entry-level seats for Sunday's contest also started around $174.
That's what makes this game so intriguing. Fans are buying based on pure speculation and possibility. Ovechkin's goal record was a matter of when, not if. His retirement is anything but guaranteed.
Ovechkin, 41, has not announced retirement plans but recently said during an interview with Capitals broadcaster John Walton that he would speak with his family this summer. Age and health concerns have him weighing his future.
His contract also expires this season. Fans are willing to spend just for the chance to see history.
The fact that the game is the second of a back-to-back home-and-home weekend series between the Caps and Pens adds even more intrigue to the matchup.
The Penguins clinched a playoff spot on Thursday, and there's always the chance they rest their veteran stars to prepare for a gruelling post-season.
But if Sidney Crosby suits up for both games, they will be the 100th and 101st all-time head-to-head meeting between him and Ovechkin in the regular season and playoffs combined.
The two superstars entered the NHL at the same time and have pushed each other to play at the top of their game over the past 20 years.
"The whole situation around Ovi and Sid was big time," Ovechkin told reporters Friday, including The Hockey News' Sammi Silber. "It gave me more — not pressure — gave me more to think about."
There is no special ceremony announced, no milestone chase underway, and no confirmation that it will be Ovechkin's final home appearance. None of that seems to matter. If Ovechkin decides to call it a career or head back to Russia next season, fans don't want to look back and say, 'If we only knew.'
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