Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Looks Back At Rivalry With Sidney Crosby: 'It's History'
Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby may be playing each other for the last time in the NHL this weekend. As Ovechkin and his teammates say, it's a historic rivalry that won't ever be recreated.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — Though time hasn't necessarily fazed Alex Ovechkin, the 20-year rivalry he's shared with Sidney Crosby has.
Both burst on the scene in 2005, superstars in the making, as bad blood only grew between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.
This weekend, the two are slated to play their 100th and 101st matches against each other. The games could potentially be the last time both generational talents face off, with Ovechkin's NHL future up in the air.
That said, Ovechkin looks back on the rivalry with a smile.
"It's history, what we have for 20 years play against each other," Ovechkin said. "We came to the league about the same time, and we still battling and still have a good match."
Of course, the rivalry started with dislike — sheer dislike.
Both got tangled up in a Feb. 22, 2009, game, and after the fact, Crosby called out Ovechkin's over-the-top celebrations while Ovechkin insisted that Crosby "talks too much."
Since then, things have cooled with age. Both have gone on to transform their respective franchises and break a multitude of NHL records, giving them the chance to become friends who support each other in those big moments.
For Ovechkin, though, the on-ice competition also, admittedly, made him a better competitor.
"The whole situation around Ovi and Sid was kind of big time," Ovechkin said. "It give me more... not pressure, but it give me more to think about."
It didn't just inspire Ovechkin, though.
That rivalry, those years of matchups, from the Stanley Cup playoffs — where the winner of the respective series would go on to win it all — to the 2011 Winter Classic, inspired an entire generation, including those who are now Ovechkin's teammates.
Back in 2009, Dylan Strome, who was 12 at the time, remembers sitting in his basement watching Ovechkin and Crosby exchange hat tricks in a heated playoff game. It went down as a classic showdown that Strome dreamed he'd one day be a part of.
Fast forward to now, and he's centering Ovechkin in his 21st NHL season, a moment he hasn't taken for granted.
"It's been an honor to play with him at this stage of his career, just with how many games he's played and to be a part of the chase and 1,000 goals and all that's come with it," Strome said. "I got here, and I think he was at maybe 760 or maybe 770, it's been cool to see the ride and be a part of that. I'm very fortunate that I got the chance to play with him."
Tom Wilson, whom Ovechkin will more than likely pass the torch to as the next player to wear the 'C,' doesn't know when it'll be the last time he takes the time with the 40-year-old. But does know the way he changed the game is something that may never be seen again.
"There will never be another rivalry like that; there will never be Ovi and Crosby ever again," Wilson said. "It's just two legends coming in at the same time and going at it for their whole careers, and both having such longevity, and both carrying the weight every single season and putting up superstar numbers, same division, one obviously is a crazy personality, one is (lowkey) and not a larger-than-life kind of guy.
"That duo has been so good for the game of hockey, and what they've done for the game, I don't think is ever going to be recreated."
First, Washington will visit Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET before returning home for one last rodeo with the Penguins this season, also at 3 p.m. ET.
And surely, there will be a lot of fanfare around Ovechkin in what may be his last go-around with Crosby and last time at Capital One Arena overall, whether he likes it or not.
"I picture something similar to the Chicago game last year when he tied the record," Strome said. "They love Ovi here, as they should. He gets big cheers every time he prretty much touches the puck, so I'm sure Sunday is going to be great, and we'll see what happens. If it is his last game, we're going to enjoy it."
Added coach Spencer Carbery: "I told this to our staff... to take a second to acknowledge and reflect on the fact that you're coaching one of the greatest players to ever play the game of hockey, and this could potentially be (two of) the last three regular-season games that we ever have the opportunity to do that.
"We are very, very fortunate and lucky to be able to do this and be the staff that gets to coach this guy. Make sure you get a second to reflect on that."
That said, he's maintaining the same approach he always has and is staying in the present moment, focused on doing what he can to get his team in the playoffs. The Capitals are five points out and can get a maximum of six points in their final games.
"It's a big game," Ovechkin noted. "We all know the situation we're in."
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