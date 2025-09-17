Top 10 NHL Players On PTOs To Watch In Training Camp

Training camps around the NHL are set to begin, which means hockey season is finally almost here.

With NHL clubs getting ready to start their training camps, let's discuss 10 notable players currently on professional tryouts (PTOs) who are looking to earn contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Even after setting career highs with 39 assists and 40 points last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Grzelcyk had to settle for a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks.

If Chicago wants a veteran blueliner to help mentor its young defense group, which currently has only one blueliner older than 24, Grzelcyk could certainly land a deal for the season. Yet, the Blackhawks also have several defensemen eyeing NHL jobs, so Grzelcyk will have a lot of competition.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Legendary goalie Marc-Andre Fleury signed a PTO with the Penguins last week. This will give him the opportunity to play one final game for the team he will forever be most remembered playing for before officially hanging up the skates.

Fleury is set to make his final NHL appearance on Sep. 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. And no, he's not looking to sign a one-year contract.

Milan Lucic, LW, St. Louis Blues

After completing the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Milan Lucic signed a PTO with the St. Louis Blues. The 37-year-old last played during the 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, posting two assists and 12 hits in four games.

Given the Blues' solid forward depth, Lucic will need to impress big time if he hopes to earn a contract for the season.

Jack Johnson, D, Minnesota Wild

Jack Johnson signed a PTO with the Minnesota Wild last month. The 38-year-old blueliner is aiming to earn a contract and play his 20th season in the NHL.

The veteran defenseman has an uphill battle, however, as the Wild have solid defensive depth. In 41 games last season with the Blue Jackets, he recorded six assists, 21 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating.

Brett Leason, RW, Minnesota Wild

Brett Leason, a 6-foot-5 right winger, played in 62 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks, recording five goals and 17 points.

When looking at Minnesota's forward group, Leason should compete for a spot on their fourth line. Right now, the wingers in the bottom six are Liam Ohgren, Ryan Hartman, Marcus Foligno and Yakov Trenin. The 26-year-old could earn a contract with a strong showing in camp, even if he ends up being the 13th forward.

Kevin Labanc, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

After posting two goals and 12 points in 34 games last season with the Blue Jackets, Kevin Labanc had to settle for a PTO with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 29-year-old will need to stand out during training camp to earn a deal for the season, as the Hurricanes have a ton of forward depth.

That said, Labanc has dealt with injury issues in recent years. When he's healthy, he can produce at least 30 points, with a career-high 56 in 2018-19. He could work well as an extra forward for Carolina if signed.

Oliver Kylington, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Oliver Kylington, a 28-year-old blueliner, appeared in 19 games last season, split between the Colorado Avalanche and the Ducks, recording one goal, five points and a minus-2 rating.

Kylington could serve as an extra offensive defenseman, since the Hurricanes already have Shayne Gostisbehere filling that role. Or if Alexander Nikishin needs seasoning in the AHL, Kylington could fill in his spot in the NHL in the meantime.

Luke Glendening, C/RW, New Jersey Devils

Luke Glendening will be aiming to earn a contract with the New Jersey Devils through his PTO. The Devils currently have Dawson Mercer, Arseny Gritsyuk, Connor Brown, Evgenii Dadonov, Paul Cotter and Cody Glass as projected bottom-six players, so Glendening has lots of competition for a spot in the lineup.

The 36-year-old is a very effective faceoff-winner, with a career win percentage of 55.8. Last year, he won 57 percent of his faceoffs. Glass, meanwhile, has a 47.7 career faceoff win percentage.

The Michigan native does not offer much offense, with seven points in 77 games last year, but his defensive play and skill at the faceoff dot could help his chances of earning a deal.

Conor Sheary, LW/RW, New York Rangers

After mutually terminating his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Conor Sheary signed a PTO with the New York Rangers earlier this off-season.

This comes after the 33-year-old spent most of last season in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch, recording 61 points in 59 games. In the NHL, he had no points in five games, and in 2023-24, he had 15 points in 57 games.

The Winchester, Mass., native will now look to prove that he can still be an NHL player, but the Rangers also have a lot of forward depth on the wing. He'd have to outplay Jonny Brodzinski, Adam Edstrom, Taylor Raddysh and Matt Rempe, but if Gabe Perreault isn't ready for the NHL yet, Sheary could fill that role temporarily.

Brendan Smith, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Brendan Smith is an under-the-radar candidate to secure a contract with the Blue Jackets for the season. That said, he works well as an extra defender.

In 32 games last season with the Dallas Stars, he recorded one goal, six points, 41 hits, 23 blocked shots and 33 penalty minutes.

