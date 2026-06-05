Top 10 Pending NHL RFAs Heading Into The Summer Of 2026: Bedard, Carlsson And More
Connor Bedard, Jason Robertson, Leo Carlsson and Trevor Zegras are just some of the most intriguing pending NHL RFAs as the playoffs near the end.
The wild, unpredictable world of NHL free agency is less than a month away.
There's a finite amount of talent available, as some UFAs will get handsomely compensated this summer. But the more intriguing free agents very well could be the RFAs.
Whether it's generational talents still blossoming in hockey's top leagues, or whether it's young veterans with solid experience, these RFAs will make a ton of headlines with their next contract.
Here are the top 10 pending RFAs right now:
1. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks
Expiring contract: three-year entry-level deal, $950,000 cap hit
As the biggest talent on the RFA market, Bedard is only scratching the surface of his potential.
In 2025-26, the 20-year-old center set new career highs in goals (30), assists (45) and points (75) in only 69 games.
Bedard is the Blackhawks' most important player, and he will be paid extremely well for the foreseeable future.
The only question will be whether he opts for a three- or four-year bridge deal, or whether Hawks GM Kyle Davidson gives Bedard a six- or seven-year deal that sees his annual payday rise to eight figures.
In any case, Bedard and the Blackhawks will find common ground on a new contract. He's too important to the team's future to get into a financial fight with.
2. Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks
Expiring contract: three-year entry-level deal, $950,000 cap hit
Carlsson is one of six pending RFAs the Ducks must deal with this off-season, but he's far and away their most prominent.
Given that the 21-year-old only had a $950,000 cap hit this past season, Carlsson's next contract will rise exponentially.
Carlsson posted 29 goals, 38 assists and 67 points – all career bests – in just 70 games this season. His competitive ceiling – and what we've seen from him already – makes him Anaheim's most talented player.
He has the same issue Bedard has in Chicago – take a bridge deal, or sign a long-term extension – but regardless of what the Swede decides, Carlsson will be a tremendous performer for the next decade-and-a-half or longer. He should be doing it as a Duck.
3. Jason Robertson, LW, Dallas Stars
Expiring contract: four years, $7.75-million cap hit
Robertson, 26, had a terrific performance for Dallas this season.
He put up 45 goals and 96 points in 82 games. Those aren't career highs, but they're close to the 46 goals and 109 points Robertson recorded in 2022-23. Considering Roberston had 80 points in each of the last two seasons, this year was a bounce-back campaign from already strong numbers.
Robertson has played every game in each of the past four seasons, so durability and availability are no concerns.
The Stars have only $10.1 million in salary cap space, and they also have pending RFA center Mavrik Bourque to deal with, so there may not be enough room to give Robertson the raise he's seeking without making a cost-cutting move.
Unlike Bedard and Carlsson, Robertson is eligible for arbitration. If he doesn't sign an offer sheet with another team or can't get a deal done with the Stars, he can elect to go to arbitration. But if another squad does sign Dallas' leading scorer to an offer sheet, GM Jim Nill should try to match it and retain him.
4. Pavel Dorofeyev, RW, Vegas Golden Knights
Expiring contract: two years, $1.835-million cap hit
One of the reasons the Golden Knights are in this year's Stanley Cup final is the clutch play of Dorofeyev, who has 10 goals in 18 playoff games. This comes after he set new career highs in regular-season goals (37), assists (27) and points (64).
Dorofeyev earned $1.835 million this season, and the 25-year-old could get four or five times that amount on his next deal, maybe more.
That said, the Golden Knights have only $4.6 million in projected cap space. That's not going to cut it to get Dorofeyev signed, let alone sign him and fill out their roster.
If the Golden Knights win the Cup this year, they'll find ways to make financial space for a key young scorer. And if Dorofeyev signs an offer sheet, Vegas should try to match it. But Dorofeyev is also eligible for arbitration, which could take an offer sheet off the table.
5. Cutter Gauthier, RW, Anaheim Ducks
Expiring contract: three-year entry-level deal, $950,000 cap hit
Gauthier is no stranger to controversy, as he requested a trade from the Philadelphia Flyers, which sent him to Anaheim.
He's also no stranger to scoring.
The 22-year-old made huge strides this year, posting 41 goals and 69 points in 76 games – up from his totals of 20 goals and 44 points in 82 games in his rookie season.
Gauthier earned $950,000 this year, and Anaheim has $38.7 million in projected space, so GM Pat Verbeek has room to re-sign Carlsson, Gauthier and Anaheim's other pending free agents and stay underneath the cap.
Gauthier is a valuable power forward, and any playoff progress the Ducks make will feature Gauthier stepping up.
6. Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets
Expiring contract: three-year entry-level deal, $950,000 cap hit
Fantilli, 21, hasn't broken out in his three NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets, but he posted career highs in assists (35) and points (59) in 82 games this year. Columbus is banking on Fantilli developing into a star, but his next contract may be a bridge deal that allows him to grow his game while giving him modest raises in the next few seasons.
7. Trevor Zegras, C, Philadelphia Flyers
Expiring contract: three years, $5.75-million cap hit
In his first year as a Flyer, Zegras showed he was worth his cap hit, posting a career-high 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games. Philadelphia could use another top-six center, but Zegras is crucial to the squad.
8. Jet Greaves, G, Columbus Blue Jackets
Expiring contract: two years, $812,500 cap hit
The Jackets' starting goalie was a workhorse with 55 appearances, a .908 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. Columbus has the space to keep the 25-year-old, who could be its starter for a long time. But will the Blue Jackets want to give term to a young goalie after what happened to Elvis Merzlikins, whose play worsened after signing a five-year contract?
9. Brandt Clarke, D, Los Angeles Kings
Expiring contract: three-year entry-level deal, $863,334 cap hit
The Kings want to win now while transitioning out of the Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty Era, and Clarke is a key piece. The 23-year-old D-man had a career-high 32 assists and 40 points in 82 games, and Clarke's 19:48 of average ice time is due to rise in the future.
10. Mavrik Bourque, C, Dallas Stars
Expiring contract: one year, $950,000 cap hit
Bourque, 24, set personal bests in goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) this year, and he's just an NHL sophomore. Stars GM Jim Nill will have to be creative to keep Bourque and Robertson on the roster for next year and beyond. Although Bourque is arbitration-eligible, he could be an offer sheet target.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.